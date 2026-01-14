New ShotLink, TOURCAST enhancements to debut at Sony Open in Hawaii
Check out new putt path enhancement ahead of Sony Open
Written by Jake Lazarus
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Every golf fan knows the feeling of disbelief after watching an elite putter drain a sweeping putt from the far edge of the green. Soon, that moment will come with answers, as new ShotLink and TOURCAST enhancements bring fans deeper insight into how those putts roll.
The innovation is one of several set to debut for fans across the 2026 PGA TOUR Season, joining the TOUR’s new favorite players hub as enhancements available to users beginning with this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii. These innovations reflect the PGA TOUR’s broader momentum entering 2026 – elevated season-long ratings, increased event attendance, the opening of PGA TOUR Studios and Emmy Award-winning broadcast enhancements underscore how players, their stories and high-stakes competition continue to resonate with fans, with putt path and the favorite players hub representing the next step in that evolution.
When players tee it up for the first time in 2026 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the new TOURCAST feature will debut that visually maps a putt’s path, bringing fans closer than ever to the decisions TOUR pros make with the putter in hand.
Putt path is a major step forward for ShotLink, adding a new layer of data that provides context to every stroke, from clutch par saves to dramatic tournament-winning birdies. The feature was tested at multiple FedExCup Fall events in 2025, allowing the ShotLink team to gather initial feedback to improve the user experience ahead of 2026. The new feature is made possible through substantial upgrades to the PGA TOUR’s ShotLink system, which launched a new version in 2024 — redesigned from the ground up—that is intended to bring entirely new levels of data to the game, including ball-in-motion data wherever possible.
Putt path is part of this new data set and is one of the fan-facing enhancements coming to the TOUR’s mobile app and website.
Thanks to the TOUR’s extended partnership with AWS, fans can also expect a new feature within the app – the favorite players hub – a new section in the YourTOUR tab of the app that shows real-time content to fans on their favorite golfers. The widget-based, personalized experience will allow fans to track their favorite players each week by curating up-to-date information, tournament week storylines, as well as real-time stats and highlights, ensuring fans always have the most relevant information on their favorite stars, no matter when they check in. For example, a fan following their favorite player will instantly see his latest round highlights and AI-generated storylines—all automatically updated and personalized without the fan having to search across multiple sources.
A look at the players hub, a new section in the YourTOUR tab of the app that shows real-time content to fans on their favorite golfers. (Courtesy of PGA TOUR)
Fans should stay tuned to PGATOUR.COM throughout the 2026 PGA TOUR Season as more user enhancements make their debuts.
How can I view putt paths in TOURCAST?
Inside the TOURCAST experience, putt path will display within shot trails on the green when viewing a player or group. To get an even closer look at the green, including slopes, select the green button.
Why is putt path key for players and fans?
Putt path represents a significant milestone for ShotLink powered by CDW, adding another layer of rich data for fans through the TOURCAST product found on PGA TOUR Digital platforms. The feature will enhance the immersive 3D experience, bringing fans closer to the reads and decisions that separate TOUR pros from amateur golfers. In the long term, putt path data could also unlock a host of new statistics for TOUR players and fans to dig through.
What can we learn from putt path?
New data capture means more possibilities for statistics, and the putt path feature could help the TOUR identify the next generation of metrics, from putting tendencies on left-to-right and right-to-left putts, metrics on uphill-to-downhill and downhill-to-uphill putts and how players fare on slow greens versus fast greens.
Is putt path available on all putt attempts?
No, the feature is only available on those attempts that begin on the green. The TOUR continues to work on a solution to show the ball in motion for shots closer to the green and has made progress through other recent upgrades, including showing the impact point on shot trails and comparing shots from all players on a hole.
How long has the TOUR been developing this upgrade?
The TOUR’s Golf Technology team is making constant improvements to the product, testing a new innovation at some level nearly every week. All of these are built on an entirely new framework, developed in-house, that was a full redesign of our golf tracking and data delivery systems over the last three years.