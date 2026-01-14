New ShotLink, TOURCAST enhancements to debut at Sony Open in Hawaii

Thanks to the TOUR’s extended partnership with AWS, fans can also expect a new feature within the app – the favorite players hub – a new section in the YourTOUR tab of the app that shows real-time content to fans on their favorite golfers. The widget-based, personalized experience will allow fans to track their favorite players each week by curating up-to-date information, tournament week storylines, as well as real-time stats and highlights, ensuring fans always have the most relevant information on their favorite stars, no matter when they check in. For example, a fan following their favorite player will instantly see his latest round highlights and AI-generated storylines—all automatically updated and personalized without the fan having to search across multiple sources.