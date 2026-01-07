After 'lost season,' Sahith Theegala faces heightened stakes in 2026

It’s also a year with serious implications. Theegala isn’t guaranteed status beyond this season, with his top-30 exemption from the 2024 TOUR Championship ending after 2026. He’s not in any Signature Events yet and will face stiff competition for any sponsor exemptions. He’s not in the major championships either, and isn’t presently close to qualifying for them with a world ranking hovering around 120th. He was part of the last Presidents Cup team, but is well off the radar to play for the U.S. this September. And at 28 years old, he’s not ready to spend a second year of his prime toiling through the fatty middle of the PGA TOUR – nor can he afford the injury bug to linger for much longer.