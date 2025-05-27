Max Homa, Cobra serve up latest collaboration with Chipotle
2 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
DUBLIN, Ohio – Known for their fun collaborations, featuring the likes of famous DJ Kygo and tributes to “The King,” Arnold Palmer, Cobra is entering the world of the fast-casual food industry with their latest collaboration.
Chipotle will team up with Cobra staffer and superfan of the Mexican-style restaurant, Max Homa, where he’ll sport a special themed driver head cover. At this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Homa will use a burrito-inspired Chipotle head cover designed by Cobra.
“Cobra has always been a leader in making the game of golf more approachable, and this collaboration is no different,” said Homa. “Partnering with Cobra and Chipotle to bring my two favorite things together has been a lot of fun. We wanted to create something that speaks to golf’s new generation: entertaining, bold and personal.
Homa signed with Cobra to start the season and moved into the DS-Adapt LS driver, featuring the FutureFit33 technology, the company's Limit3d 3D printed irons.
“The single most surprising part of this whole process was how much I liked the irons,” Homa said at The Sentry to open the season.
“I just didn’t get to a part of the bag where I didn’t think at the very least I was staying the same, if not improving. They all looked great. Like I said, the irons shocked me. They’re my favorite part about this set.”
Despite struggling early on in the year with a run of five consecutive missed cuts, Homa found form at Augusta National, finishing T12 at the Masters Tournament. Homa showed the same form at the following major, shooting a second-round 64 at the PGA Championship to move into contention, noting, “It feels more like me.”
Fans can purchase the limited-edition head cover and golf ball shag bag exclusively at cobragolf.com starting Tuesday, May 27. Max will also be giving away 250 free burrito head covers via his Instagram account to his fans on Tuesday leading into the Memorial.