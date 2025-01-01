Hot Streak
“Hot Streak” is an animated element that highlights players who are performing well. During a given tournament, there are up to 144 stories simultaneously occurring on the leaderboard and “Hot Streak” helps bring forward the most interesting ones.
The “Hot Streak” indicator is displayed on applicable tournaments on PGA TOUR leaderboards and within TOURCAST. When a player’s performance in a round qualifies as “hot,” an animated “Hot Streak” indicator will highlight their current round score. Keep an eye on the action and be sure to open their scorecard to see their progress.
A variety of factors play a role in determining whether a player is hot, highlighted by a positive shift in the PGA TOUR’s win probability model. The proprietary feature – developed by the TOUR’s Digital and Data and Decision Science teams – provides the foundation for hot streaks, as players whose win probability increases rapidly over a short period of time qualify for the indicator. In addition, custom layers of scoring-based rules around holes under par have been included.