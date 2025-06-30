2025 Ryder Cup qualification tracker: How it works, standings for U.S. Team, European Team

The race to qualify for this year’s Ryder Cup, slated for Sept. 26-28 on Long Island, features a rare twist in that U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley has a genuine chance to qualify for his own team on points. There hasn’t been a playing captain at the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963, but with less than two months until qualification is finalized, Bradley stands ninth in U.S. Team points. The U.S. side will almost certainly be led by veterans Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas – with U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun likely entering the fray as well – but there’s a tight race for the final spots on the 12-man U.S. Team. That race, remarkably, includes the captain.