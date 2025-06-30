2025 Ryder Cup qualification tracker: How it works, standings for U.S. Team, European Team
The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is fast approaching, and the discussion is becoming prevalent in golf circles: Who will qualify for the U.S. Team and European Team?
The race to qualify for this year’s Ryder Cup, slated for Sept. 26-28 on Long Island, features a rare twist in that U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley has a genuine chance to qualify for his own team on points. There hasn’t been a playing captain at the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963, but with less than two months until qualification is finalized, Bradley stands ninth in U.S. Team points. The U.S. side will almost certainly be led by veterans Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas – with U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun likely entering the fray as well – but there’s a tight race for the final spots on the 12-man U.S. Team. That race, remarkably, includes the captain.
There’s no such playing-captaincy discussion on the European side, where Luke Donald returns to captain his second straight European Team after a convincing win at Marco Simone in 2023. In a quest for its first overseas win since the 2012 “Miracle at Medinah,” the European Team will almost certainly be led by veterans in Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry – and also with ample discussion to be had around the 12-man team’s final spots.
For the U.S. Team, the top six in Ryder Cup points after the BMW Championship on Aug. 17 will qualify automatically. U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley will then make six captain’s picks.
For the European Team, the top six in Ryder Cup points after the Betfred British Masters on Aug. 24 will qualify automatically. European Team Captain Luke Donald will then make six captain’s picks. (The European Team previously took three players from a European Points List and three players from a World Points List. For 2025, there is a singular points list.)
Through the Rocket Classic, the top six in the U.S. Team standings are Scheffler, Schauffele, Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas. As of June 30, Scheffler has mathematically clinched his spot on the team.
Through the Rocket Classic, the top six in the European Team standings are McIlroy, Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Lowry and Sepp Straka. As of June 30, McIlroy has mathematically clinched his spot on the team.
Here’s a breakdown of how players will qualify for the 2025 Ryder Cup:
U.S. Team
Automatic qualifiers: Six (6)
Captain’s picks: Six (6)
The qualification period began in 2024 and concludes immediately after the second FedExCup Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, on Aug. 17. The top six players on the rankings list will secure spots on the U.S. Team.
Points distribution for the U.S. Team is as follows:
2024
- 1 point per $1,000 earned at THE PLAYERS Championship and the four major championships: Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.
2025
- 1 point per $1,000 earned at non-major PGA TOUR events (excluding Additional Events) from Jan. 1 through the BMW Championship.
- 1.5 points per $1,000 earned at major championships (Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship)
- No points awarded at Additional Events
After the six automatic qualifiers are determined, U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley will select six captain’s picks to round out the contingent.
European Team
Automatic qualifiers: Six (6)
Captain’s picks: Six (6)
In a significant change from previous years – an alteration ratified by the DP World Tour’s Tournament Committee – there will be only one Ryder Cup Points List operational in the 2024/2025 qualification period, using points earned in accordance with a new tournament banding structure implemented by Ryder Cup Europe in consultation with captain Luke Donald.
The Ryder Cup Points List will comprise the following:
- Ryder Cup points earned by each member from all Race to Dubai Ranking tournaments (including major championships) that conclude between Aug. 29, 2024, and Aug. 24, 2025.
- Ryder Cup points earned by each member from all PGA TOUR FedExCup points events, excluding any tournament scheduled in the same week as a DP World Tour Rolex Series event, that conclude between Jan. 1, 202,5 and Aug. 17, 2025.
After the six automatic qualifiers are determined, Captain Luke Donald will select six captain’s picks to round out the contingent.