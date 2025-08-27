Keegan Bradley opts against playing captain duties, leaves himself off U.S. Ryder Cup roster

Bradley’s predicament was endlessly dissected over the last few months as the captain emerged as a viable candidate to play. Bradley initially declared he would only play if he was one of the USA’s six automatic qualifiers. That threshold softened over time, culminating after Bradley won the Travelers Championship in June and stated that he would pick himself if he felt he was one of the top 12 Americans. That pronouncement remained ambiguous and subjective through the summer, particularly as other potential picks played their way into form and Bradley’s play dipped in the last stages of the season.