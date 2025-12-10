PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Purse breakdown: See full payouts for Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Latest

Team Knapp/Tavatanakit's interview after winning Grant Thornton

Team Knapp/Tavatanakit's interview after winning Grant Thornton

    The PGA TOUR and LPGA combine at the Grant Thornton Invitational hosted at Tiburón Golf Club, with $1 million up for grabs for the winning team. See below for the full purse breakdown.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    125%$1,000,000.00
    214%$560,000.00$445,000.00$380,000.00$338,750.00$309,000.00$287,500.00$270,714.28$256,875.00$245,000.00$235,000.00
    38.25%$330,000.00$290,000.00$265,000.00$246,250.00$233,000.00$222,500.00$213,571.42$205,625.00$198,888.89$193,000.00
    46.25%$250,000.00$232,500.00$218,333.33$208,750.00$201,000.00$194,166.67$187,857.14$182,500.00$177,777.78$173,500.00
    55.38%$215,000.00$202,500.00$195,000.00$188,750.00$183,000.00$177,500.00$172,857.14$168,750.00$165,000.00$161,500.00
    64.75%$190,000.00$185,000.00$180,000.00$175,000.00$170,000.00$165,833.33$162,142.86$158,750.00$155,555.56$152,500.00
    74.50%$180,000.00$175,000.00$170,000.00$165,000.00$161,000.00$157,500.00$154,285.72$151,250.00$148,333.33$145,500.00
    84.25%$170,000.00$165,000.00$160,000.00$156,250.00$153,000.00$150,000.00$147,142.86$144,375.00$141,666.67
    94%$160,000.00$155,000.00$151,666.67$148,750.00$146,000.00$143,333.33$140,714.28$138,125.00
    103.75%$150,000.00$147,500.00$145,000.00$142,500.00$140,000.00$137,500.00$135,000.00
    113.63%$145,000.00$142,500.00$140,000.00$137,500.00$135,000.00$132,500.00
    123.50%$140,000.00$137,500.00$135,000.00$132,500.00$130,000.00
    133.38%$135,000.00$132,500.00$130,000.00$127,500.00
    143.25%$130,000.00$127,500.00$125,000.00
    153.13%$125,000.00$122,500.00
    163%$120,000.00
    Total$4,000,000.00

    R1
    Groupings Official

