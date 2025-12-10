4H AGO
Purse breakdown: See full payouts for Grant Thornton Invitational
Team Knapp/Tavatanakit's interview after winning Grant Thornton
The PGA TOUR and LPGA combine at the Grant Thornton Invitational hosted at Tiburón Golf Club, with $1 million up for grabs for the winning team. See below for the full purse breakdown.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|25%
|$1,000,000.00
|2
|14%
|$560,000.00
|$445,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$338,750.00
|$309,000.00
|$287,500.00
|$270,714.28
|$256,875.00
|$245,000.00
|$235,000.00
|3
|8.25%
|$330,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$265,000.00
|$246,250.00
|$233,000.00
|$222,500.00
|$213,571.42
|$205,625.00
|$198,888.89
|$193,000.00
|4
|6.25%
|$250,000.00
|$232,500.00
|$218,333.33
|$208,750.00
|$201,000.00
|$194,166.67
|$187,857.14
|$182,500.00
|$177,777.78
|$173,500.00
|5
|5.38%
|$215,000.00
|$202,500.00
|$195,000.00
|$188,750.00
|$183,000.00
|$177,500.00
|$172,857.14
|$168,750.00
|$165,000.00
|$161,500.00
|6
|4.75%
|$190,000.00
|$185,000.00
|$180,000.00
|$175,000.00
|$170,000.00
|$165,833.33
|$162,142.86
|$158,750.00
|$155,555.56
|$152,500.00
|7
|4.50%
|$180,000.00
|$175,000.00
|$170,000.00
|$165,000.00
|$161,000.00
|$157,500.00
|$154,285.72
|$151,250.00
|$148,333.33
|$145,500.00
|8
|4.25%
|$170,000.00
|$165,000.00
|$160,000.00
|$156,250.00
|$153,000.00
|$150,000.00
|$147,142.86
|$144,375.00
|$141,666.67
|9
|4%
|$160,000.00
|$155,000.00
|$151,666.67
|$148,750.00
|$146,000.00
|$143,333.33
|$140,714.28
|$138,125.00
|10
|3.75%
|$150,000.00
|$147,500.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,500.00
|$140,000.00
|$137,500.00
|$135,000.00
|11
|3.63%
|$145,000.00
|$142,500.00
|$140,000.00
|$137,500.00
|$135,000.00
|$132,500.00
|12
|3.50%
|$140,000.00
|$137,500.00
|$135,000.00
|$132,500.00
|$130,000.00
|13
|3.38%
|$135,000.00
|$132,500.00
|$130,000.00
|$127,500.00
|14
|3.25%
|$130,000.00
|$127,500.00
|$125,000.00
|15
|3.13%
|$125,000.00
|$122,500.00
|16
|3%
|$120,000.00
|Total
|$4,000,000.00