Akshay Bhatia hires Joe Greiner as full-time caddie, debuts partnership at Hero World Challenge
Written by Paul Hodowanic
NASSAU, The Bahamas – Akshay Bhatia has a new caddie, and it’s a name most in the golf world will recognize.
Bhatia has hired Joe Greiner, longtime caddie of Max Homa, to be his full-time caddie. The partnership is debuting at this week’s Hero World Challenge and is expected to continue into the 2026 PGA TOUR season. The news was first reported by GolfWeek.
Greiner spent six seasons working with Max Homa before the duo split in April of this year. Greiner hasn’t had a consistent loop since, briefly working as a fill-in on Justin Thomas’ bag before taking on short stints with Collin Morikawa and Jake Knapp. Greiner has looped for seven PGA TOUR victories (six with Homa, one with Thomas).
Bhatia has had a rotating cast of caddies since joining the PGA TOUR formally in 2022. Ryan Jamison was on the bag for both of Bhatia’s TOUR victories – the 2023 Barracuda Championship and 2024 Valero Texas Open – though John Limanti also served a stint as caddie in between the victories. Most recently, Bhatia worked with Brian Dilley.
Now, Bhatia turns to Greiner. Time will tell if Greiner and Bhatia stick together long-term, but the partnership is an intriguing one as Bhatia’s star ascends. One doesn’t have to look far to see how an experienced, accomplished caddie has elevated a young talent in recent years. Most notably, Scottie Scheffler hired Ted Scott and immediately jumped into the upper echelon of TOUR pros. More recently, Joe Skovron jumped on Ludvig Åberg’s bag, with the Swede quickly working his way into the top five in the world shortly after.
Could the Bhatia-Greiner combo experience similar success?