Tiger Woods expects PGA TOUR to be 'far better' product after Future Competitions Committee
Written by Paul Hodowanic
NASSAU, The Bahamas – The PGA TOUR schedule is undergoing a holistic review by the newly formed Future Competitions Committee, and Tiger Woods, the committee’s chair, said he expects the product to be “far better than what we have now for everyone involved.”
Woods was pressed on the Future Competitions Committee and the potential changes coming to the PGA TOUR schedule during a press conference Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge.
Woods was light on specifics, noting they’ve “torn down and looked at so many different models” for the schedule and are still in that process. The committee’s goal is to roll out the new schedule for 2027, though it’s not a hard deadline. Woods said they’ve talked with title sponsors, business executives, tournament directors, media partners and players to determine the best path forward.
“Hopefully we get to that point. We're working with all of our partners to create the best schedule and product to deliver all that in '27 is something we're trying to do,” Woods said. “I don't know if we can get there, I don't know if we will get there, but that's what we're trying to do.”
The nine-member committee has met three times since it was formed in August, though Woods said they talk daily. Woods serves as the chairman and one of six active players on the committee alongside Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell and Camilo Villegas. Three business executives – Joe Gordor, John Henry and Theo Epstein – round out the committee.
PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp set three guiding principles for the committee to work toward: parity, scarcity and simplicity. The committee is aiming to further strengthen the TOUR’s commitment to a meritocratic structure, increase fan engagement by ensuring top players compete together more often and better connect the regular and postseason to magnify the TOUR Championship.
“The goal is not incremental change," Rolapp said at the TOUR Championship in August. "The goal is significant change.”
How exactly it all gets rolled out is still to be determined. The committee has considered a “rip-the-Band-Aid” approach, in which the schedule looks drastically different immediately, or a slower roll-out approach in which the product evolves over time.
While much is left to be decided about structure and timing, Woods was clear and confident that they will reach their end goal.
We started with a blank slate, what would the best product we can possibly create, what would it look like, OK?” Woods said. “So you take a white sheet of paper and you start throwing ideas out there, and there's like a thousand ideas on this board. Then you add in all the people that we interviewed and what would they like to see and you throw all those up there. … I think that in the end we're going to have a product that is far better than what we have now for everyone involved.”