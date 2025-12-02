Keegan Bradley: Ryder Cup aftermath was ‘darkest time of my life,’ would love to captain again

Bradley was appointed to lead the U.S. Team for this very reason. He cares deeply about the Ryder Cup and wears that passion on his sleeve, more so than any modern U.S. player. He hoped to use that obsession as a guide for the whole U.S. squad. He spent more than a decade trying to get back to the Ryder Cup after being part of a losing effort in 2014, spurned multiple times as one of the most deserving players to be left off. He got to return as captain in 2026 at Bethpage Black, a course he played countless times in college, saying it felt like a dream.