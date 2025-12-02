'I’m a ways away': Tiger Woods uncertain about playing future after latest back surgery

“I'm just looking forward to just let me get back to playing again, let me do that and then I'll kind of figure out what the schedule is going to be,” Woods said. “I'm a ways away from that part of it and that type of decision, that type of commitment level. Unfortunately, I've been through this rehab process before, it's just step by step. Once I get a feel for practicing, exploding, playing, the recovery process, then I can assess where I'm going to play and how much I'll play. ...