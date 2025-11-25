'The Skins Game': How to watch, format, info for event's epic return on Black Friday
1 Min Read
This Black Friday, golf fans have something even better than breaking their budgets to look forward to as "The Skins Game" returns, featuring some of the PGA TOUR's biggest stars going head-to-head in the iconic event.
Names like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, John Daly, Fred Couples and more made "The Skins Game" must-see TV around the holidays. After 17 years since the last iteration, the series is set to make its triumphant return in 2025.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event at Panther National:
Who is playing in "The Skins Game"?
On Friday, Nov. 28, "The Skins Game" tees off, featuring four of the game’s top players:
- Xander Schauffele
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Shane Lowry (replacing Justin Thomas, who is recovering from back surgery)
The match will take place at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a course co-designed by Nicklaus and Thomas.
How does the format work for "The Skins Game"?
If you’re new to skins, here’s the breakdown:
- Each hole is worth one skin (one point).
- If one player wins a hole outright, they claim the skin.
- If two or more players tie for the lowest score, the skin carries over to the next hole.
- This rollover continues until someone wins a hole outright, meaning a single hole could be worth five or six skins (or more) later in the match.
For this edition, there’s a twist: a reverse purse. Instead of starting at $0, each player begins with $1 million. As skins are won, fans can watch the players’ totals rise and fall in real time.
How to watch "The Skins Game"?
Coverage begins Friday at 9 a.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.