Colt Knost, Andrew Catalon, Dan Rapaport to serve as on-air announcers for 'The Capital One Skins Game' set for Black Friday on Prime Video

"The Skins Game has always been about blending personality and competition in a way that feels fun and accessible for fans, and with Capital One joining as the entitlement sponsor, we're bringing that spirit back with a broadcast team and on-course product that delivers across the board," said Chad Mumm, co-founder and president of Pro Shop. "Andrew, Colt and Dan bring the depth of knowledge and passion that will make the coverage feel fresh and genuinely entertaining, and we’re thrilled to have them as our announce team on Black Friday."