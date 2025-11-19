Colt Knost, Andrew Catalon, Dan Rapaport to serve as on-air announcers for 'The Capital One Skins Game' set for Black Friday on Prime Video
3 Min Read
Written by Staff
NEW YORK and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Host Andrew Catalon, on-course analyst Colt Knost and on-course reporter Dan Rapaport were announced Wednesday as the on-air team for the return of “The Capital One Skins Game,” in collaboration with PGA TOUR Studios, set for Black Friday on Prime Video.
Capital One will serve as the entitlement sponsor for the event in the United States. As part of its partnership, the financial services brand will have a prominent presence across Prime Video’s live coverage and on-site at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. The integration will include in-broadcast branding elements and logo placement on tee markers, pin flags, caddie bibs, yardage signage and hospitality spaces—underscoring Capital One’s commitment to connecting with fans through marquee sporting moments.
Prime Video’s coverage will tee off at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, with no subscription or Prime membership required. Prime Video will exclusively broadcast the special event globally at the start of 15 continuous hours of live sports coverage, including the third annual Black Friday Football game and an NBA on Prime Video doubleheader.
“The Capital One Skins Game” will feature 2025 FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, eight-time PGA TOUR winner Keegan Bradley and three-time TOUR winner and major champion Shane Lowry, who replaced Justin Thomas due to injury. The foursome will compete at the new Panther National in South Florida, the vision of Jack Nicklaus and Thomas in his debut design.
"The Skins Game has always been about blending personality and competition in a way that feels fun and accessible for fans, and with Capital One joining as the entitlement sponsor, we're bringing that spirit back with a broadcast team and on-course product that delivers across the board," said Chad Mumm, co-founder and president of Pro Shop. "Andrew, Colt and Dan bring the depth of knowledge and passion that will make the coverage feel fresh and genuinely entertaining, and we’re thrilled to have them as our announce team on Black Friday."
Catalon currently serves as a member of the CBS Sports golf team. Additionally, he also handles play-by-play duties for the NFL ON CBS and the network’s coverage of NCAA men’s basketball.
Knost serves as an on-course reporter for CBS Sports’ coverage of the PGA TOUR. In addition to his work with CBS Sports, Knost is a co-host of “Gravy and the Sleeze” on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and serves as a co-host on the “Sub-Par” podcast.
Rapaport is a pro golf insider who has covered the game closely since 2018 and currently serves as editor-at-large at Skratch. He also hosts Skratch's weekly live golf show "Dan on Golf." Prior to Skratch he enjoyed stops at Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest and Barstool Sports.
The format will be emblematic of the traditional Skins Game structure, where each hole carries a dollar value, and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes throughout play. In an exciting twist for the reimagined "The Capital One Skins Game," the event will feature a "reverse purse," where all players will begin the competition with $1 million on the scoreboard and fans will watch as the players’ fortunes rise and fall with every hole won or lost, adding a new layer of tension, drama and strategy to every shot.
Developed and produced by Pro Shop’s entertainment division, Pro Shop Studios, in collaboration with PGA TOUR Studios and Propagate Content, the event will fuse the game’s storied history with a modern energy for today’s fans. Excel Sports Management will serve as tournament organizer, with broadcast production led by TMRW Sports.