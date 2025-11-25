Top 100, Aon Next 10 finalized entering 2026 PGA TOUR Season

With the top 100 players set, the last opportunity to earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season is the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry (Dec. 11-14), at which the final TOUR cards will be distributed to the top five players. New in 2025, there will be no ties for the top five finishers, meaning a playoff would take place to determine the five players who earn TOUR membership. Final Stage will be held at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.