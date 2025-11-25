Top 100, Aon Next 10 finalized entering 2026 PGA TOUR Season
Written by Staff
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The FedExCup Fall standings were finalized Sunday at The RSM Classic, with players finishing in the top 100 securing access to all Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2026. Other competitive consequences determined at the season-ending event included the Aon Next 10, which offers access to the first two Signature Events of 2026 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
Sami Valimaki became the first player from Finland to win on the PGA TOUR with his victory at The RSM Classic, the final of seven events in the 2025 FedExCup Fall. Each event offered winner’s benefits – a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points and invitations to THE PLAYERS Championship, RBC Heritage and PGA Championship in 2026 – as well as the opportunity for players to lock up or improve positions in the priority ranking for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season.
The 2025 FedExCup Fall events were either won by players currently inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking or first-time PGA TOUR winners. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler earned his 19th PGA TOUR title at the Procore Championship, world No. 3 Xander Schauffele returned to the winner’s circle at the Baycurrent Classic and Ben Griffin cracked the top 10 in the world for the first time with his third title of the season at the World Wide Technology Championship.
First-time TOUR winners included Valimaki, Steven Fisk (Sanderson Farms Championship), Adam Schenk (Butterfield Bermuda Championship) and Michael Brennan. Brennan, who was in line to play the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season after finishing No. 1 on PGA TOUR Americas, won the Bank of Utah Championship to become the seventh player since 1970 to win on TOUR within his first three career starts.
Eligibility already finalized for the 2026 season includes 20 players from the Korn Ferry Tour, which concluded in October, as well as 10 players from the 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings as determined from the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (DP World Tour Top 10) earlier this month.
As previously announced, any players who earned TOUR membership in 2025 through the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and lost exempt status on the PGA TOUR at the end of the 2025 season will receive exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2026, regardless of where they finish in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings.
Top 100
No players moved into the top 100 at The RSM Classic. Rico Hoey was the biggest mover who entered the FedExCup Fall outside the top 100 and did not win. Entering the FedExCup Fall at No. 106, Hoey finished No. 54 on the strength of four top 10s: Procore Championship (T9), Baycurrent Classic (T4), Bank of Utah Championship (second) and The RSM Classic (T7).
Players finishing between Nos. 101-150, unless otherwise exempt, will have conditional status and be broken into three different categories on the Priority Ranking: 101-110, 111-125 and 126-150. These three categories will have varying levels of access to Full-Field Events. Additionally, these players will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Aon Next 10
Three players moved into the Aon Next 10 following The RSM Classic: Valimaki (won/No. 74 to No. 51), Nico Echavarria (T4/No. 62 to No. 55), Max McGreevy (second/No. 89 to No. 60). Players who moved out of the Aon Next 10: Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp and Kevin Yu.
McGreevy, who entered the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall at No. 100, clinched the final spot in the Aon Next 10 thanks to a T3 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and solo-second at The RSM Classic.
The following 10 players earned a spot in the first two Signature Events of 2026, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
|Rank
|Golfer
|No. 51
|Sami Valimaki
|No. 52
|Max Greyserman
|No. 53
|Garrick Higgo
|No. 54
|Rico Hoey
|No. 55
|Nico Echavarria
|No. 56
|Aldrich Potgieter
|No. 57
|Chris Kirk
|No. 58
|Aaron Rai
|No. 59
|Min Woo Lee
|No. 60
|Max McGreevy
Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
With the top 100 players set, the last opportunity to earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season is the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry (Dec. 11-14), at which the final TOUR cards will be distributed to the top five players. New in 2025, there will be no ties for the top five finishers, meaning a playoff would take place to determine the five players who earn TOUR membership. Final Stage will be held at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Exempt categories for Final Stage include the top 40 available players below No. 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings and non-members whose FedExCup points are greater than or equal to No. 150 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published on Nov. 17 are also exempt for Final Stage.