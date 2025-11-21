Michael Thorbjornsen, in pursuit of first TOUR win, jumps up leaderboard with 63 at The RSM Classic

The former world No. 1 amateur and 2024 PGA TOUR University No. 1 opened with a first-round, 8-under 64 on the Plantation Course. On a Friday where conditions were perfect enough to push the cutline to 7-under, he made birdie putts from 5, 7 and 14 feet on No. 11, 13 and 15 (on his first nine of the day). Making the turn, he struck his approach on the par-4 first hole to 5 feet to set up another birdie, then chipped in from 50 feet on the par-3 third hole. He drained putts from 12 and 26 feet on his closing four holes for two more birdies to sign for a 7-under 63 on the Seaside Course.