Max McGreevy plays into Aon Next 10 with runner-up finish at The RSM Classic, punches ticket to first two Signature Events in 2026

"I didn't even think a second place would get in the top 60," said McGreevy after the final round. "I haven't given myself that belief on the PGA TOUR, I feel like, in my three full seasons out here. I don't know what clicked this last month, but I feel like that belief really, really did change in my mind. I think I can play with everybody out here. My really good golf is really good. I get streaky and I've got to get better at that, but no, I'm going to believe in everything that I do.