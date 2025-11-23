Max McGreevy plays into Aon Next 10 with runner-up finish at The RSM Classic, punches ticket to first two Signature Events in 2026
Written by Stephanie Royer
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Max McGreevy stood on the 18th green of Sea Island's Seaside Course at The RSM Classic. He faced a 30-foot birdie putt that would tie Sami Valimaki, playing a few groups behind him, for the lead. McGreevy took one final look and rolled the putt directly into the heart of the cup.
Ultimately, McGreevy's final-round 63 wasn't enough to stop Sami Valimaki from becoming Finland's first PGA TOUR winner. However, his second-place finish was good enough to bump himself from No. 89 to 60 in the FedExCup, securing the final spot in the Aon Next 10 and punching his ticket to the first two Signature Events of 2026: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
"I didn't even think a second place would get in the top 60," said McGreevy after the final round. "I haven't given myself that belief on the PGA TOUR, I feel like, in my three full seasons out here. I don't know what clicked this last month, but I feel like that belief really, really did change in my mind. I think I can play with everybody out here. My really good golf is really good. I get streaky and I've got to get better at that, but no, I'm going to believe in everything that I do.
With the 500 FedExCup points from his maiden victory, Valimaki moved from FedExCup No. 74 into the No. 51 spot.
Final Aon Next 10 standings at conclusion of 2025 FedExCup Fall
|51
|Sami Valimaki
|52
|Max Greyserman
|53
|Garrick Higgo
|54
|Rico Hoey
|55
|Nico Echavarria
|56
|Aldrich Potgieter
|57
|Chris Kirk
|58
|Aaron Rai
|59
|Min Woo Lee
|60
|Max McGreevy
Colombia's Nico Echavarria, who entered the day five shots back of the lead, carded three straight birdies on Nos. 12-14 to jump into the top 60. He finished T4 and 55th in the FedExCup.
"It's so important to get into those (first two Signature Event starts) and it's so hard that I'm glad I can play those first two like I did last year," said Echavarria after securing his spot. "I'm very glad I battled."
McGreevy, Valimaki and Echavarria bumped Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp and Kevin Yu, who all chose not to compete at The RSM Classic, out of the Aon Next 10.
Stanford alumni Patrick Rodgers and Michael Thorbjornsen, who were in contention heading into the final round of The RSM Classic, were both projected into the top 60 in Round 4 until back-nine bogeys stalled their momentum. Rodgers ended the week at No. 62 and Thorbjornsen at No. 70.