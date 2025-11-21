Beau Hossler makes cut on number to keep TOUR card hopes alive, Joel Dahmen falls short at The RSM Classic

FedExCup No. 117 Joel Dahmen found himself on the wrong side of the cutline Friday. Dahmen earned his 2025 TOUR card in dramatic fashion at last year's event, holing out for eagle in the final round. This year, he fell two shots outside of the cutline. The 38-year-old, one-time PGA TOUR winner welcomed his second child over the weekend with wife Lona, and his mind was likely elsewhere over the course of the day. After carding a first-round 69 at the Plantation Course, he bogeyed his second hole of the day on the Seaside Course. He added a few circles to get it to 5-under but couldn't find a way to birdie any of his final five holes.