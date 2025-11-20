Joel Dahmen welcomes new baby boy as he battles top-100 bubble at The RSM Classic

Those ebbs and flows have unfortunately left Dahmen with little margin for error. It was hard to tell when talking with Dahmen, who smiled off the early mistakes and bemoaned not grabbing one more birdie coming in, but spoke like a full season was still in front of him. Shirt untucked, Dahmen took off for the practice area to hit a few chips and then take some full swings. He’s focused on the task at hand, but he’s not burdened by it. Not after his last week.