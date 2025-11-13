PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Adam Hadwin makes back-to-back birdies at Butterfield Bermuda

Adam Hadwin makes back-to-back birdies at Butterfield Bermuda

    Written by Staff

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, featuring a $6 million purse. The tournament will be played on the 6,828-yard, par-71 layout. Rafael Campos won last year's championship at 19-under.

    After Round 1 was suspended due to darkness, Canada's Adam Hadwin leads by one shot with a 6-under 65. Japan's Takumi Kanaya shot a 5-under 66 and is tied with Braden Thornberry, who is 5-under through 16 holes.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 1-4 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 13, 2025

    Hadwin trying to salvage season, TOUR card with first-round 65 in Bermuda

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 11, 2025

    How to watch Butterfield Bermuda: Follow action from Port Royal

    Latest
    R1
    Suspended

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Hadwin
    CAN
    A. Hadwin
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    1

    CAN
    A. Hadwin
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    -5

    T2

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Braden Thornberry
    USA
    B. Thornberry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    16*

    -5

    T2

    USA
    B. Thornberry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    16*

    T4

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    -4

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    Isaiah Salinda
    USA
    I. Salinda
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    -4

    T4

    USA
    I. Salinda
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW