World Wide Technology Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
Garrick Higgo makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
Written by Staff
The World Wide Technology Championship takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, featuring a $6 million purse. The 7,452-yard, par-72 course hosts the field as they compete for the title. Austin Eckroat won last year at 24-under.
South African Garrick Higgo tied the low round in Mexico with an impressive 11-under 61, as he flew up the leaderboard to grab the solo 54-hole lead at 22-under. Carson Young sits one shot back after shooting 9-under 63. Ben Griffin, Chad Ramey and Trevor Cone are T3 at 20-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
