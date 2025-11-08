PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

World Wide Technology Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Garrick Higgo makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Garrick Higgo makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

    Written by Staff

    The World Wide Technology Championship takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, featuring a $6 million purse. The 7,452-yard, par-72 course hosts the field as they compete for the title. Austin Eckroat won last year at 24-under.

    South African Garrick Higgo tied the low round in Mexico with an impressive 11-under 61, as he flew up the leaderboard to grab the solo 54-hole lead at 22-under. Carson Young sits one shot back after shooting 9-under 63. Ben Griffin, Chad Ramey and Trevor Cone are T3 at 20-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R3
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    T3

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -20
    Thru
    F

    -20

