Ben Griffin battles into contention ahead of final round at World Wide Technology Championship
Written by Adam Stanley
Ben Griffin topped a driver in the pro-am this week at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Earlier in the week, the world No. 12 said – after telling about the poor tee ball, with a laugh – that he didn’t feel “as sharp” as he probably should. But as tournaments begin, Griffin said he’s often quickly able to tighten things up inside the ropes.
And through 54 holes in Cabo, Griffin has a chance to join Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the only golfers on TOUR to win three times or more this season.
Griffin is just two shots back of the lead held by Garrick Higgo, sitting at 20 under after a Saturday 66. Riding a hot putter, Griffin made four birdies in his first six holes Saturday and added three more in his final five to get firmly in the mix for another victory.
“It's been interesting; in my PGA TOUR career I haven't been in that many second-to-last or third-to-last groups. I feel like I've either been four or five or I'm a really long shot or I'm in that final group, so I'm actually excited to be a chaser tomorrow,” Griffin said. “I'm excited to not probably be in that final group and still only be being two back. I can make eagle on the first hole tomorrow, and all of a sudden, I'm tied for the lead. I'm excited for that.
“I'm excited to post a number and hopefully apply some pressure on the guys behind me or just post a low enough number to where I don't have to worry about anything.”
Griffin, who is tied for third along with Chad Ramey and Trevor Cone, and one back of Carson Young (who finished one shot back of eventual winner Aaron Eckroat in 2024 at this championship), has had a breakout campaign in 2025 – culminating in a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup team in September.
Griffin won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Charles Schwab Challenge this year.
“When I finally was going to break through and win, I knew it was going to kind of build some confidence in me. You see so many guys out here win and then they go on a little run and they win a couple times. I knew that was going to happen with me. I just had that belief. It's not like a cocky belief, but it's just one of those things you have to have out here,” Griffin said.
“Going back five years ago, I'd just be happy to be on the PGA TOUR. But now I've gotten to the point where my game is pretty strong, and I feel very confident against a lot of these guys.”
Now that Griffin has found the winners’ circle multiple times on TOUR, he said the biggest thing he’s learned about taking a tournament across the finish line is needing to be as aggressive as possible on Sundays. Especially at El Cardonal at Diamante, where the closing par-5 18th is playing the second-easiest hole on the course and the first hole, another par 5, is playing the easiest. There are good scores to be had early and late.
“I know that if I have a two- or three-shot lead, it's not necessarily safe,” Griffin said. “I've got to stay pretty aggressive. I've seen crazy things happen in the past at TOUR events where guys hole out shots or guys make an eagle on the last, and all of a sudden, someone might have thought they had a good chance of winning and then they're going to a playoff or whatnot.
“I've got to be extremely aggressive but smart and steady.”
So, despite a fairly rough start to the week – by Griffin’s own admission – as we inch closer to the end of the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship, he’s found his form again.
Just in time to maybe find the winners’ circle, again.
“I can lean on a couple of those wins. (Higgo) has won a couple of times so he's going to be able to lean on those,” Griffin said. “I've got to go out there and continue to prove it week in and week out because there's a lot of really talented players, and you've got to make a lot of birdies and play good to win, and hopefully I can get it done and get three tomorrow.”