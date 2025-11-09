Ben Griffin joins elite company with third victory of 2025 season at World Wide Technology Championship
5 Min Read
Ben Griffin’s Round 4 highlights from World Wide Technology
Written by Adam Stanley
Ben Griffin spoke Saturday night at length about enjoying the challenge of trying to chase down the leader in the finale of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Both the opening and closing holes at El Cardonal at Diamante are par 5s and played as the easiest and third-easiest holes, respectively, for the week. Things could happen early and late, and even though Griffin was trailing by two after 54 holes, the biggest thing he’s learned in 2025 about what it takes to win on the PGA TOUR is the need to stay aggressive.
Mission oh so very much accomplished.
Griffin was 3-under for his first four holes Sunday in Cabo en route to shooting a final-round, 9-under 63, tied for the low round of the day. He finished with a 29-under 259, setting a new tournament-low scoring record, and won for the third time this season when the dust settled.
Griffin joined Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the only golfers to win three or more times in 2025 – impressive company.
Ben Griffin’s Round 4 highlights from World Wide Technology
And to top off the year of his life, Griffin is also getting married next month.
“Crazy, three wins and getting married in the same year, hard to beat,” Griffin said.
“It's amazing,” added Griffin’s fiancé Dana Myeroff. “I mean, he's so incredible, it's so fun to be along for the journey.”
Griffin’s journey has been long documented, after stepping away from professional golf in 2021 and eventually becoming a loan officer at a mortgage group in North Carolina. But after the death of his grandfather and a series of "maybe-it’s-a-sign" moments, Griffin returned to the game with a renewed sense of purpose.
Less than half a decade later, Griffin is set to be ranked inside the top 10 in the world for the first time in his career when the new rankings are made official Monday morning.
Griffin’s 2025 has been a model of consistency, as his victory was his 12th top-10 finish of the season, including in his last three tournaments in a row. He finished runner-up at the Procore Championship prior to making his Ryder Cup debut in September.
Sunday marked a different kind of pressure situation for Griffin, however, as he had been in the final group in basically every tournament he had had a chance to win this year – including the two he took across the finish line.
“I feel like I'm getting more and more comfortable kind of down the stretch. Had been in the mix a couple times since my last win and so yeah, going into the round I felt great about my game, felt confident going into the day,” Griffin said.
“This was kind of the first time where I wasn't in the final group and had a really good chance to win. So, I knew I could go out there and post a number and maybe apply some pressure. Was really proud of the way I kept the pedal down and was able to make a lot of putts there in the middle stretch and capped it off with birdies on 16 and 18 to seal the deal.
“It was all in all a great day and I'm very excited to be the champion here this week.”
Griffin said after he won for the first time on the PGA TOUR, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he “had a feeling” he would win another not long after – and that’s exactly what happened. He won the Charles Schwab Challenge just four tournaments later (he also finished runner-up at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday the very next week). He’s managed to file all these late-tournament experiences – both positive and negative – away through 2025.
“I feel like I've just had so many positive experiences coming down the stretch winning, and then I've had enough experiences where it's gone the other way to where I've learned a lot,” Griffin said. “Been playing a lot of golf this year, just been keeping my head down and just trying to play my best and see how far I can go in this game.”
There was a point in the not-so-distant past, certainly, where Griffin didn’t think he could go much further at all. He said Sunday he was holding $17,000 in credit-card debt when he quit golf and was relying on his parents for “rent and other things.” Ultimately, the signs were so strong – and the support was too good – that Griffin needed to try it again.
“The world's a crazy place," Griffin said. "You just have to have a lot of belief and take advantage of those unique opportunities. I'm so grateful I was able to have an opportunity to come back and play golf."
Funny enough, Griffin said his Sunday triumph was the first where he would actually be able to take a trophy home. He won a belt buckle at the Zurich Classic and another belt buckle at the Charles Schwab Challenge (plus a car).
Ben Griffin makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
“I think this is the first trophy that makes it back to my house, knock on wood,” Griffin said.
One of many, Griffin hopes.
“I'm not going to sit here and just try to admire it, I'm going to keep using each event as fuel for the next one and continue to work really hard,” he said. “That's what Tiger Woods always did, what Scottie Scheffler's doing.
“I've got to continue doing all the right things to be great.”