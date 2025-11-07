PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
World Wide Technology Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

    The World Wide Technology Championship takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, and features a $6 million purse. The 7,452-yard, par-72 course returns as host. Austin Eckroat won last year's tournament at 24-under.

    Matti Schmid has the lead after a second-round, 9-under 63. Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki are T2 at 16-under, one shot back of Schmid. Ben Griffin trails by three at 14-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    -17

    1

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Nick Dunlap
    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F*

    -16

    T2

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    -16

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    4

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    -15

    4

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Victor Perez
    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    T5

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    T5

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F
