13H AGO

World Wide Technology Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Austin Eckroat wins the World Wide Technology Championship

    Written by Staff

    The World Wide Technology Championship takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, and features a $6 million purse. The 7,452-yard, par-72 course returns as host. Austin Eckroat won last year's tournament at 24-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

