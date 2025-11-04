13H AGO
World Wide Technology Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
Austin Eckroat wins the World Wide Technology Championship
Written by Staff
The World Wide Technology Championship takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, and features a $6 million purse. The 7,452-yard, par-72 course returns as host. Austin Eckroat won last year's tournament at 24-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
