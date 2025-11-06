Nick Dunlap ties course record, hits every fairway to lead World Wide Technology Championship

The 61 marked his best round on TOUR since he fired a 60 in the third round of The American Express last year, which he went on to win. In his previous 70 rounds on TOUR through 2025, he had broken 66 just once. His lone top-10 of the season couldn’t have come longer ago – it was at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He has the same number of early exits as he does made cuts this season.