10H AGO

World Wide Technology Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 1 | World Wide Technology

    Written by Staff

    The World Wide Technology Championship takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, and features a $6 million purse. The 7,452-yard, par-72 course returns as host. Austin Eckroat won last year's tournament at 24-under.

    Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki share the lead after Round 1, both tying the course record with 11-under rounds of 61. They clear the field by three strokes heading into Friday with Vince Whaley, Kris Ventura, Matti Schmid, Chad Ramey and Andrew Putnam all T3 at 8-under.

    The first round of the World Wide Technology was suspended due to darkness at 5:41 p.m. local time (MT) with eight players still on the course. Play will resume Friday morning at 7:15 a.m. and the second round will begin as scheduled.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Nov 4, 2025

    Nov 3, 2025

    Nov 6, 2025

    R1
    Suspended

    World Wide Technology Championship

