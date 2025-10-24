PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, coverage info for Round 3

Sahith Theegala hits 248-yard approach to 30 feet, sets up birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

    The Bank of Utah Championship is underway from Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The fourth event of the FedExCup Fall features a $6 million purse. The course plays 7,421 yards to a par of 71.

    Michael Brennan, No. 1 in the PGA TOUR Americas Fortinet Cup standings, leads the Bank of Utah Championship at 10-under par as the second round was suspended for darkness. Jackson Suber, Pierceson Coody and Justin Lower all sit one stroke back, with David Ford at 8-under par through just 12 holes of his second round.

    Round 2 is set to resume at 10 a.m. ET.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-7:30 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Oct 25, 2025

    PGA TOUR Americas star Brennan leads Bank of Utah Championship

    Image for article.
    Oct 24, 2025

    Homa fights through bone spur pain for bogey-free 66 at Bank of Utah

    Image for article.
    Oct 24, 2025

    Defending champ McCarty posts second sub-30 score in 12 days, moves into contention in Utah

