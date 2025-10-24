Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, coverage info for Round 3
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala hits 248-yard approach to 30 feet, sets up birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
Written by Staff
The Bank of Utah Championship is underway from Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The fourth event of the FedExCup Fall features a $6 million purse. The course plays 7,421 yards to a par of 71.
Michael Brennan, No. 1 in the PGA TOUR Americas Fortinet Cup standings, leads the Bank of Utah Championship at 10-under par as the second round was suspended for darkness. Jackson Suber, Pierceson Coody and Justin Lower all sit one stroke back, with David Ford at 8-under par through just 12 holes of his second round.
Round 2 is set to resume at 10 a.m. ET.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-7:30 p.m.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.