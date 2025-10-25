PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, coverage info for Round 4

1 Min Read

Highlights | Round 3 | Bank of Utah

    Written by Staff

    The Bank of Utah Championship is underway from Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The fourth event of the FedExCup Fall features a $6 million purse. The course plays 7,421 yards to a par of 71.

    Michael Brennan, No. 1 in the PGA TOUR Americas Fortinet Cup standings, playing on a sponsor exemption, leads the Bank of Utah Championship at 17-under par. Defending champion Matt McCarty sits two shots back, with the group of Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody and Kevin Yu three back at 14-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)a

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 3-7:30 p.m.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Oct 25, 2025

    Oct 22, 2025

    Oct 24, 2025

    R3
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Kevin Yu
    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Hayden Springer
    USA
    H. Springer
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

