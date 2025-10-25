Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, coverage info for Round 4
Highlights | Round 3 | Bank of Utah
Written by Staff
The Bank of Utah Championship is underway from Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The fourth event of the FedExCup Fall features a $6 million purse. The course plays 7,421 yards to a par of 71.
Michael Brennan, No. 1 in the PGA TOUR Americas Fortinet Cup standings, playing on a sponsor exemption, leads the Bank of Utah Championship at 17-under par. Defending champion Matt McCarty sits two shots back, with the group of Rico Hoey, Pierceson Coody and Kevin Yu three back at 14-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, NBC Sports app)a
- Sunday: 3-7:30 p.m.
