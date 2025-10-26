Sponsor exemption Michael Brennan wins Bank of Utah Championship in third career PGA TOUR start

Brennan began to pull away from the pack out of the gate Sunday, making five birdies – no bogeys – and turned with a commanding five-shot lead. His first bogey of the day came at the par-4 10th hole, when he missed the fairway left and failed to get up-and-down to save par. The bogey opened the door for Rico Hoey, who made birdie at 10 to briefly cut the lead to three. But Brennan stayed steady down the stretch, collecting two more birdies to offset a bogey at 18 and secure his first TOUR title by four shots.