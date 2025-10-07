Scottie Scheffler headlines field at Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge

Three openings remain for tournament exemptions that have not been announced. Notably, the event’s host Tiger Woods is not in the field. Woods had surgery in March after rupturing his left Achilles tendon while training at home. The surgery was “minimally invasive,” per Woods’ surgeon, Dr. Charlton Stucken. Woods has not given a timeline for his return. Last year, Bernhard Langer tore his left Achilles tendon and returned three months later. Woods will be roughly nine months post-surgery when the Hero World Challenge rolls around in December. Woods has staged a comeback at this event before, playing in 2023 after undergoing ankle surgery earlier that spring.