The great speed race is upon us, Michael Brennan is latest reminder

The 23-year-old former Wake Forest standout navigated his way around Black Desert Resort with admirable precision and eye-popping power. Later in the opening round, Brennan hit 191 mph ball speed. He eclipsed 190 mph again on Saturday and Sunday, the latter coming on a 418-yard drive at the 12th hole. The performance produced gaudy statistics. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, gaining more than seven strokes in the single-best driving performance on the PGA TOUR this season. He ranked second in driving distance and ball speed and seventh in accuracy.