Max Greyserman back in contention at Baycurrent Classic after runner-up last year

There was little to quibble with his opening round, either. Greyserman said the conditions were “very, very difficult” as the wind kicked up and gave the otherwise gettable design some serious teeth. Greyserman made the turn 3-under, then canned a 40-foot birdie on the 11th to take the lead. He dropped a shot at the 12th, but quickly got it back, holing a 19-footer for birdie at the 15th.