43M AGO

Sanderson Farms Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time shots from Sanderson Farms

    The Sanderson Farms Championship returns to The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The tournament features a $6 million purse and will be played on a 7,461-yard, par-72 layout. Kevin Yu won in 2024 with a score of 23-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Friday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday: 4-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Sunday: 3:30-6:30 p.m., GOLF Channel

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Featured groups

    • 8:49 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge
    • 9:00 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Højgaard
    • 1:34 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa
    • 1:45 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia

    FRIDAY

    Featured groups

    • 8:49 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa
    • 9:00 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia
    • 1:34 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge
    • 1:45 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Rasmus Højgaard

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

