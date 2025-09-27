Scottie Scheffler sets wrong kind of history at Ryder Cup
Written by Will Gray
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Scottie Scheffler has set some Ryder Cup history, but not the kind that he was looking for at the start of the week.
Scheffler and Russell Henley came up short once again in Foursomes play Saturday morning at Bethpage State Park, dropping a hard-fought match with Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre by a 1-up margin. The American duo also lost their opening Foursomes match a day earlier, and Scheffler dropped a Four-ball match alongside J.J. Spaun on Friday afternoon.
That means the world No. 1 sits at 0-3 personally while the U.S. squad faces a daunting 8.5 to 3.5 deficit.
“Russ and I, we battled hard out there. The guys we played against just played great,” Scheffler said. “They did a good job. They holed the key putts. Obviously disappointed with the finish, but battled pretty hard this morning and going to go out and do it again in the afternoon.”
Despite his struggles this week on the Black Course, U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley sent Scheffler back out for the final team session Saturday afternoon. He’ll pair with Bryson DeChambeau against the European combo of Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.
It marks the first time in Ryder Cup history that an American has gone 0-3 in the first three sessions but has still been chosen to play the fourth and final team session, as Scheffler will go all five matches this week. It has happened three times prior for Europe, but all three instances came before the inclusion of continental Europe in 1979.
A more palatable piece of history was made in the other locker room, as Europe moved within reach of its first win on foreign soil since 2012. Luke Donald’s team won the Saturday Foursomes session by a 3-1 margin, ensuring that they won each of the first three team sessions. They did so as recently as two years ago in Italy, when they led at this juncture by a 9.5 to 2.5 score, but it’s the first time in Ryder Cup history that either team has gone 3-for-3 as the road team.
With Europe currently in possession of the Ryder Cup, they now need only 5.5 out of the remaining 16 points available to retain the trophy and win in the U.S. for what would be only the fifth time ever.