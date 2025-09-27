Scottie Scheffler sets wrong kind of history at Ryder Cup

A more palatable piece of history was made in the other locker room, as Europe moved within reach of its first win on foreign soil since 2012. Luke Donald’s team won the Saturday Foursomes session by a 3-1 margin, ensuring that they won each of the first three team sessions. They did so as recently as two years ago in Italy, when they led at this juncture by a 9.5 to 2.5 score, but it’s the first time in Ryder Cup history that either team has gone 3-for-3 as the road team.