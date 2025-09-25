'Benny Booms' Griffin eager to make Ryder Cup debut after breakthrough season

Now ranked No. 11 in the world, he admitted to still adjusting to what he described as a “pretty quick trajectory” through the professional ranks after grinding for status for much of his career and briefly giving up the game. But he couldn’t hide the grin when thinking about the first tee experience that awaits on Friday, when he’ll make his Ryder Cup debut in front of what’s sure to be a raucous and partisan crowd – one that will probably fire more than a few calls of “Benny Booms” his way.