'Benny Booms' Griffin eager to make Ryder Cup debut after breakthrough season
2 Min Read
Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin on his mental preparation ahead of first Ryder Cup
Written by Will Gray
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Perhaps the most unlikely member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team is the one whose nickname is gaining the most traction this week at Bethpage Black.
Ben Griffin is one of four rookies on Keegan Bradley’s American squad, but he would have been a longshot to make the team as recently as a few months ago. Griffin started the year ranked No. 65 in the world, with zero PGA TOUR wins to his name, but now finds himself as one of 12 Americans looking to win back the trophy from Team Europe.
He’s also been the recipient of more than a few calls of “Benny Booms” at Bethpage, including in a post on Ryder Cup USA’s channels earlier this week.
Speaking to reporters on the eve of the opening matches, Griffin credited the origin of the nickname to content creator Erick Lottary, who he says came up with it last month while the two were together at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
“I think people commented on it and people needed a nickname for me because I’m a new face, and I guess that one landed for now,” Griffin said. “I’ve also heard a lot of ‘Bethpage Bennies’ over the last four months. I might like that one a little bit more. But hey, people can say what they want.”
Griffin’s 2025 campaign has been a whirlwind, as he played 13 straight weeks to start the year in an effort to earn a Masters bid via the top 50 in the world rankings. He came up fractionally short, but followed that disappointment with wins at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (alongside Andrew Novak) and the Charles Schwab Challenge, the latter of which ensured he’ll make his first trip down Magnolia Lane next spring.
Griffin, Novak’s winning highlights from Zurich Classic
Now ranked No. 11 in the world, he admitted to still adjusting to what he described as a “pretty quick trajectory” through the professional ranks after grinding for status for much of his career and briefly giving up the game. But he couldn’t hide the grin when thinking about the first tee experience that awaits on Friday, when he’ll make his Ryder Cup debut in front of what’s sure to be a raucous and partisan crowd – one that will probably fire more than a few calls of “Benny Booms” his way.
“It’s going to be insane,” he said. “I’m really excited to go through that tunnel and hear the crowd and hopefully fire off a good one.”