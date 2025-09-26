Ryder Cup match previews: Pairings announced for Saturday morning Foursomes
Pairings, predictions and betting odds for each Saturday Foursomes matchup
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – The U.S. Team is on the ropes after a dreadful opening day at Bethpage Black.
The Europeans came out firing Friday at the Ryder Cup, racing out to a 5.5-2.5 lead that completely changed the complexion of the event. The last decade of Ryder Cups was dominated by the home teams, all of which won by at least five points or more. It’s hard to see that happening again after Friday. Instead, Europe is in a position to win on away soil for the first time since Medinah in 2012.
There’s still time for the Americans, though, with 20 points still available across the next two days at Bethpage Black. So, who will be playing in the opening session on Saturday? Here’s a look at the four matchups.
Check below for the pairings of the Saturday morning Foursomes matches (all times ET).
Match 9: 7:10 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick/Ludvig Åberg (Europe) vs. Bryson DeChambeau/Cameron Young (U.S.)
The lone change in the U.S. lineup comes in its opening pairing, with Young subbing in for Justin Thomas. Young was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult day for the U.S., winning his Four-ball match 6-and-5 with Justin Thomas. DeChambeau had pockets of greatness but ultimately lost both matches. They’re up against Europe’s best Foursomes pairing from Friday – Åberg and Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick improved to 2-7-0 in his Ryder Cup career with the victory.
Prediction: If the U.S. is going to stage a comeback, they need this opening match. Unfortunately, Åberg and Fitzpatrick played phenomenally and there’s no reason not to expect them to do it again.
DraftKings Odds: Fitzpatrick/Åberg (+110) vs. DeChambeau/Young (-135)
Match 10: 7:26 a.m.: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Harris English/Collin Morikawa (U.S.)
If this matchup sounds familiar, it’s because it is. McIlroy and Fleetwood destroyed English and Morikawa 5-and-4 in Foursomes on Friday morning. Putting English and Morikawa back out was Bradley’s most curious lineup decision, given their struggles and lack of statistical viability as a duo. If they lose again and ultimately lose the Ryder Cup, Bradley will surely get heat for it. He says he's sticking to the plan. At what point does that plan need to change?
Prediction: McIlroy and Fleetwood are 3-0-0 in their Foursomes careers together. Why wouldn’t that continue? Especially when this exact matchup was so lopsided in the first go-around.
DraftKings Odds: McIlroy/Fleetwood (-215) vs. English/Morikawa (+155)
Match 11: 7:42 a.m.: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)
Get your popcorn ready for this one, as the Americans will bring out perhaps their top Foursomes option in an effort to slay a two-headed European dragon. Rahm and Hatton were brilliant in their opening match Friday, and the Spaniard has never lost in this format. Schauffele and Cantlay were the only duo to put a point on the board in the Foursomes session for the Americans, and they’ll be looked to for a critical point in this one to help spur on hopes of an American comeback.
This is an exact rematch from a Saturday Foursomes match two years ago at Marco Simone, which the Europeans won by a 2-and-1 margin.
Prediction: I’ll need to see Rahm drop a point before predicting that it’ll actually happen. Schauffele and Cantlay will surely put up a strong fight, and whichever team comes up short in this one will feel like they missed out on a point they fully expected to win. But I’m giving the edge to the Europeans.
DraftKings Odds: Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (-115) vs. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (-105)
Match 12: 7:58 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre/Viktor Hovland (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S.)
The Americans will return with another familiar pairing in the anchor match, as the world No. 1 looks to get on the board after dropping his first two matches Friday without seeing the 17th tee. Scheffler and Henley won just two holes against Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick in their Foursomes opener, then Scheffler failed to make a birdie on his own ball until the 13th hole in the afternoon.
On a team with few gripes at the moment, MacIntyre and Hovland will look to extract some revenge after losing their opening Foursomes match to Schauffele and Cantlay. If the Europeans are able to get even a half-point from this one, given Scheffler’s individual stature, it’ll likely feel like a win as they look to run out the clock toward 14 points.
Prediction: There aren’t many must-win matches on Saturday morning at the Ryder Cup, but this feels like one for the Americans. A European point would drop Scheffler to 0-3, a nearly unfathomable notion just 24 hours ago. But with their backs against the wall, I expect Scheffler and Henley to play better than they did on Friday and eke out a point that could prove pivotal for momentum heading into the afternoon session.
DraftKings Odds: MacIntyre/Hovland (+145) vs. Scheffler/Henley (-200)