Scenes from Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler on finding satisfaction in golf
Written by Staff
The 2025 Ryder Cup officially began Wednesday afternoon at Bethpage Black with the commencement of the Opening Ceremony.
As the world waits for the first tee shots between the Americans and Europeans Friday morning, take a look at some of the best sights and scenes from the Opening Ceremony.
Scottie Scheffler acknowledges the crowd during the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
A Ryder Cup themed Bethpage Black course warning sign is displayed during the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Captain Keegan Bradley speaks to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The partners of the European Team's players at the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Captain Luke Donald speaks to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Spectators look on during the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland wait backstage ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
From left to right, Meredith Scheffler, Katherine Morikawa and Nikki Cantlay at the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The Golden Knights Parachute Team perform during the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland speaks with European teammates Robert MacIntyre and Shane Lowry ahead of the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
The partners of the U.S. Team's players at the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
The partners of the European Team's players, including Erica Stoll (right), at the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony. (Harry How/Getty Images)
A view of the Ryder Cup trophy during the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)