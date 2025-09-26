U.S. Team must live and die with Scottie Scheffler at Ryder Cup

There was a world in which Scheffler could have struggled this week, and the U.S. still succeeded. After all, the top-ranked player in the Ryder Cup field since 1999 has won only 38% of their matches. With the home crowd willing the rookies and the out-of-form veterans into comfort, Scheffler could be average. That didn’t materialize. The crowd fell a bit flat compared to the high expectations thrust upon it, though the U.S. didn’t give them much to cheer about. The rookies looked shaky, which Scheffler saw up close and personal with Russell Henley and J.J. Spaun. Ben Griffin didn’t look much better, though Cameron Young was a bright spot. The struggling veterans, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, didn’t raise their level. That left the U.S. desperate for a tone setter. In other words, desperate for Scheffler.