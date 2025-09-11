Sahith Theegala presses reset with first-round 68 at Procore Championship

Starting on the back nine at Silverado Resort, the 2023 Procore champion matched one bogey to three birdies, with putts from 30, 5 and 22 feet, to make the turn in 35. He struck a wedge to 3 feet on No. 1, then converted an up-and-down for birdie on the par-4 fifth hole, for a 4-under total, five shots behind leader Mackenzie Hughes. When he walked off the course, Theegala was first in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green and fourth in SG: Around the Green.