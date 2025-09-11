Sahith Theegala presses reset with first-round 68 at Procore Championship
Written by Stephanie Royer
NAPA, Calif. – Sahith Theegala holed a 4-foot par putt on Thursday at the Procore Championship to open with a 68.
It was his first round in the 60s since May and his lowest score since April.
Starting on the back nine at Silverado Resort, the 2023 Procore champion matched one bogey to three birdies, with putts from 30, 5 and 22 feet, to make the turn in 35. He struck a wedge to 3 feet on No. 1, then converted an up-and-down for birdie on the par-4 fifth hole, for a 4-under total, five shots behind leader Mackenzie Hughes. When he walked off the course, Theegala was first in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green and fourth in SG: Around the Green.
"This feels like a mental and physical reset," Theegala said after his round Thursday.. "The goal is to get back into golf mode. I'm not putting a bunch of reps in, I'm not hitting a bunch of golf balls in full grind mode, I'm just playing and getting back into it and getting my body a little bit more attuned to playing golf again. Just felt really good to hit shots today with no lingering issues or tightness."
Theegala has opened up about a disappointing 2025 season that became defined by injury. It started with an oblique injury in February when he overswung on a drive at a TGL match, eventually progressing into a pinched nerve. It led to five missed cuts, a withdrawal at the Truist Championship and only one top-20 finish, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Recovery was slow and non-linear, and even after the pain went away, swing hesitancy lingered. After ending last year third in the FedExCup, Theegala is currently 147th. His world ranking has fallen from a career-best 11th in 2024 to 69th, which currently leaves him out of next year's Signature Events and major championships.
"It kind of feels like I'm a rookie, just have to earn every single point," Theegala said.
The California native is back to basics at a place that feels like a second home to him. He's spent the past couple of weeks in the Golden State, at a home he owns in Santa Monica, with his parents and with some friends.
"I wasn't grinding golf too hard, just playing a couple rounds with my buddies," he said. "Limiting the number of balls I hit and just focusing on good, positive reps. It's been a long time since I've put four rounds together. I'm just excited and want to make the weekend, then go from there."
If today was any indication, the weekend and beyond are well within reach.