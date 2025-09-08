PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki is set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14 for the 2025 Procore Championship. This marks Valimaki's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Procore Championship.

    At the Procore Championship

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing in the Procore Championship in the past five years.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3469-66-67-72-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-67-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-69-70-72+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-68-68-67-1743.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-68-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-71-67-69-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.317-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4590.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.139-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5450.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5480.589

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki is averaging -0.317 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Valimaki is sporting a 0.459 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki is delivering a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him tenth on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
    • Valimaki ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.21% and has accumulated 463 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

