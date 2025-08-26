Ryder Cup captain’s pick predictions: Who will Keegan Bradley pick?

Hodowanic: We’re talking about a guy who has been singularly focused on the Ryder Cup for more than a year. We’ve listened to him soften his stance on whether he would play since he took the captaincy. First, he said he would play only if he automatically qualified. Slowly, that morphed into him saying he would play if it’s the best thing for the team. Last week at the TOUR Championship, he appeared to be laying the groundwork for his inclusion. Ultimately, the idea of playing and making history will be too enticing for Bradley to pass up, even if it comes at the expense of a worthy American.