Ryder Cup captain’s pick predictions: Who will Keegan Bradley pick?
Written by Paul Hodowanic
The Ryder Cup is one of the most anticipated sporting events on the calendar, and while the actual inside-the-ropes action is a large part of the appeal, the endless discussion and debating about the construction of the rosters play a significant role in elevating the event's stature.
No pre-Ryder Cup hype cycle has drawn a greater interest than this year’s, as Keegan Bradley weighs whether to select himself and become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. We will finally get our answer on Wednesday, with Bradley announcing his six captain’s picks at 11 a.m. ET.
Ahead of the announcement, our PGATOUR.COM experts weighed in on selections, doling out their predictions, surprises and expectations.
Name the six U.S. players that you think Bradley will select…
Will Gray (Senior manager TOUR & Golfbet editorial & distribution)
- Justin Thomas
- Patrick Cantlay
- Keegan Bradley
- Collin Morikawa
- Ben Griffin
- Cameron Young
Paul Hodowanic (Staff writer)
- Justin Thomas
- Patrick Cantlay
- Collin Morikawa
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Young
- Keegan Bradley
Rob Bolton (Golfbet Insider)
- Justin Thomas
- Ben Griffin
- Maverick McNealy
- Cameron Young
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
Kevin Prise (Senior content manager social communications)
- Justin Thomas
- Patrick Cantlay
- Collin Morikawa
- Sam Burns
- Keegan Bradley
- Jordan Spieth
Which of your six selections do you think is most at risk (i.e., the last man in)?
Gray: I don’t feel particularly great about either of the would-be-rookies in Griffin and Young - but I’d make Young the last man in by the thinnest of margins. Griffin has undoubtedly had the better season, while Young feels like a better course comp. If Bradley picks himself, there might not be a ton of room for inexperience on the roster.
Hodowanic: Bradley’s fate is in his hands, but it sure seems like he is trying to decide whether to pick himself or give the last spot to whoever is lowest on the totem pole between Young, Burns and Griffin. Does he prioritize his own playing aspirations or sacrifice that goal to get another player in?
Bolton: McNealy, although Burns, Cantlay and Young didn’t perform as well in the opportunities to qualify automatically. He'd be the rookie in team competition as a pro. McNealy’s superpower is putting on Poa annua, so he gets my call.
Prise: Spieth, because it would send shockwaves through the golf ecosystem if he does get picked, but his long history of bringing energy to team competitions will encourage Bradley to tap the Texan for a surprising final selection. Spieth’s season has been solid if unspectacular, but the underlying numbers have been encouraging enough after a five-month hiatus following wrist surgery in the fall of 2024. Would this be controversial? Yes. Would it be completely out of left field? No, considering the summertime scuttlebutt that players with past Ryder Cup experience would have the edge in the captain’s selections.
Why do you think Keegan will or won’t call his own number and select himself to be the first playing captain since 1963?
Gray: It could backfire disastrously, but it would also be pretty awesome to watch. I think deep down, Bradley wants to take on the challenge, and I think a number of top players on the team want him to as well. The logistics could prove tricky, but the opportunity to immediately enter the pantheon of an event that means so much to him will be too much to pass up.
Hodowanic: We’re talking about a guy who has been singularly focused on the Ryder Cup for more than a year. We’ve listened to him soften his stance on whether he would play since he took the captaincy. First, he said he would play only if he automatically qualified. Slowly, that morphed into him saying he would play if it’s the best thing for the team. Last week at the TOUR Championship, he appeared to be laying the groundwork for his inclusion. Ultimately, the idea of playing and making history will be too enticing for Bradley to pass up, even if it comes at the expense of a worthy American.
Bolton: He won’t. Being the captain is rarer than being a member of the team, and I don’t believe that he would risk team dynamics and his legacy by wearing both hats at the same time. Furthermore, what he’s achieved by not ruling himself out as a captain’s pick is genius as the leader because it has yanked attention over time away from others who aren’t locks to participate. It’s allowed the hopefuls to focus primarily on playing well.
Prise: Earlier in the year, I didn’t think he would pick himself if he finished outside the top six in points (as he indicated in his introductory presser as Ryder Cup captain). But his strong showing at East Lake – namely middle rounds of 64-63 – leads me to believe that his vice captains will encourage him to pick himself. Most importantly, Bradley believes immensely in his own abilities and believes he is one of the 12 players who give the U.S. Team the best chance to win the Ryder Cup.
Who is one player you think is deserving but will get passed up for a selection?
Gray: It’s hard to leave off Burns, both for his team event experience and his relationship (and potential pairing) with Scottie Scheffler. But as I survey the contenders, he’d be the last man out, given Griffin’s impressive consistency and Young’s late-season surge.
Hodowanic: If the team falls the way I outlined, Griffin is clearly the biggest snub. In my opinion, he deserves to make this team comfortably (in place of Bradley), but Bradley may value experience on this big stage, and Griffin is lacking in that category. It would be a shame to see Griffin miss after the breakthrough season he has had.
Bolton: Morikawa. Despite his omission from my picks, I’d genuinely be surprised if I’m right about him. Still, he was outplayed by the automatic qualifiers after this year’s Masters (when he was ranked third in points), a stretch of time that aligns with his ongoing challenge to land a full-time caddie. It all feels a bit extra at a time when resolution and calm are preferred.
Prise: I would be remiss without highlighting two players here, Griffin and Young. Both have incredibly strong cases to make the team – Griffin by virtue of his season-long results (15 top-25s, including two wins and a runner-up to Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday), and Young with his strong recent form, local ties, and affinity for Bethpage. They would both be on my U.S. Team, but my hunch that Ryder Cup veterans will have preference makes me leave them off here.
Who is the biggest surprise that you think could still be in the mix for a pick?
Gray: McNealy had a solid season and finished No. 10 in the points race, but you’ll be able to push me over with a feather if his name gets called on Wednesday. I think Bradley will try to keep the rookies to a minimum, knowing he already has two in J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley, and both Griffin and Young present better cases than McNealy.
Hodowanic: Despite Rob’s belief in McNealy and Kevin’s in Spieth, the bubble picture feels pretty set to me, with seven players vying for six spots. So, I’d be truly shocked if anyone that I haven’t already mentioned makes the team. I’ll throw out McNealy as my honorable mention, who played well at the beginning of the year but just didn’t do enough down the stretch to be in serious consideration.
Bolton: Bradley ... Ironic, ain’t it? He’s the most-debated possibility, so I guess this would be the biggest surprise for only about half of you.
Prise: I would’ve noted Spieth here before deciding to actually peg him for my projected roster. But I want to give McNealy some credit as well. He finished 10th in U.S. Team points and carries himself as confident and even-keeled, traits that would bode well in the team room and on the course. The moment won’t be too big for him. I think McNealy has garnered some serious conversation in recent days, but he’s probably one Ryder Cup cycle away from donning the red, white and blue.