See who qualified for European Team for 2025 Ryder Cup
1 Min Read
European Ryder Cup Team discuss team strength
Written by Staff
The first six members of the European Team have secured their spots for the 2025 Ryder Cup, following the end of the qualification period on the DP World Tour at the Betfred British Masters.
European stalwarts Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton are joined by two-time PGA TOUR winner Robert MacIntyre and Rasmus Højgaard, who is set to make his debut at this year’s Ryder Cup, slated for Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black on Long Island in New York.
European Team Captain Luke Donald will now wait to round out his roster with picks set to be made Sept. 1, 2025.
Rory McIlroy
- Age: 36
- FedExCup rank: No. 2
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 2
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Seven (2010, '12, '14, '16, '18, '21, '23), 16-13-4
Robert MacIntyre
- Age: 29
- FedExCup rank: No. 9
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 8
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: One (2023), 2-0-1
Tommy Fleetwood
- Age: 34
- FedExCup rank: No. 5
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 10
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2018, '21, '23), 7-3-2
Justin Rose
- Age: 45
- FedExCup rank: No. 4
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 11
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Six (2008, '12, '14, '16, '18, '23), 14-9-3
Tyrrell Hatton
- Age: 33
- FedExCup rank: N/A
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 24
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2018, '21, '23), 5-4-2
Rasmus Højgaard
- Age: 24
- FedExCup rank: No. 85
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 68
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: First appearance