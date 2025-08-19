Scottie Scheffler to have Ted Scott back on bag for TOUR Championship
Written by Staff
ATLANTA – Ted Scott will return to caddie for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at the TOUR Championship for the FedExCup finale at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scott has not caddied for Scheffler since the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship nearly two weeks ago after returning home unexpectedly for a private family matter.
As of Tuesday morning, Scott is signed up on the PGA TOUR caddie list for the TOUR Championship. The duo of Scheffler and Scott has amassed 17 victories together in the last four seasons.
During Scott's absence, Scheffler used fill-in caddie and good friend Brad Payne for the final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where they finished T3, and he opted for a new face in Michael Cromie at the BMW Championship, where he won his 18th TOUR title.
"I think Ted's where he needs to be right now," Scheffler said prior to the BMW at Caves Valley Golf Club, "and I think caddying is probably the last thing on his mind, as it should be."
Cromie is a regular bagman on TOUR, having caddied for Chris Kirk for several years. Kirk missed out on the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs as the first man out of the top 50 cutoff, falling to No. 51 on the FedExCup standings.
Despite the change in caddie for the second week in a row, Scheffler came from behind in the final round to collect his fifth TOUR title of the season, but it was the first in his career without Scott on the bag. Cromie had front-row viewing for Scheffler's emphatic hole-out on the penultimate hole to ice the tournament over 54-hole leader Robert MacIntyre.
“Yeah, it was definitely different for sure,” Scheffler said after victory. “But Cromie was doing a great job. He's a guy I can trust. He's one of Ted's good buddies.
“I'd just say it's pretty much as simple as that. Cromie is a guy that works hard. He does his prep work, and he was an easy guy for me to trust out there.”
Scheffler and Scott will return to business as usual in Atlanta though, as Scheffler looks to become the first player to win the FedExCup in back-to-back years. There will be a change, however, compared to his victory in 2024, where Starting Strokes were used. This year, the TOUR Championship is now playing as straight-up, 72-hole stroke play to decide the winner of the FedExCup.