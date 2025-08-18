Creator Classic at East Lake presented by YouTube: Field, format, how to watch

Also new to this year’s TOUR Championship, YouTube is set to host a YouTube Creator Collective meetup, part of a global event series where YouTube gathers creators to build community. This special edition creator collective will bring together more than 50 creators for a curated experience where they will have a front row seat to the Creator Classic at East Lake, space to connect with one another and with teams from YouTube and the PGA TOUR. Tune in across all of the creator's channels to see content from the meetup.