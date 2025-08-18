PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Creator Classic at East Lake presented by YouTube: Field, format, how to watch

1 Min Read

Latest

‘Short Game King’ qualifies for Creator Classic at East Lake

    Written by Staff

    Fan-favorite content creators return to golf’s main stage this week in the Creator Classic at East Lake, the final stop in the 2025 Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube.

    How to watch the Creator Classic at East Lake

    Tune in live from East Lake Golf Club on Wednesday beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel.

    • For the first time, the Creator Classic will be produced to the quality of a premium broadcast, featuring live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring/data, Trackman shot trails and tracing via drone.
    • Shane Bacon will call the action from PGA TOUR Studios alongside Aaron Chewning and Hannah Aslesen from St. Andre Golf on color commentary, with Paige Spiranac and Dan Rapaport serving as on-course reporters.
    • The stream will also be available via YouTube TV, GOLF Channel, ESPN+ and across the PGA TOUR FAST Channel network on platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play and LG Channels.

    What is the format for the Creator Classic at East Lake?

    Players will take on Nos. 10 through 17 at East Lake in an eight-hole, gross stroke-play format, with the lowest four scores and ties advancing to a playoff on No. 18.

    New to the series is a $100,000 winner-take-all purse.

    Also new to this year’s TOUR Championship, YouTube is set to host a YouTube Creator Collective meetup, part of a global event series where YouTube gathers creators to build community. This special edition creator collective will bring together more than 50 creators for a curated experience where they will have a front row seat to the Creator Classic at East Lake, space to connect with one another and with teams from YouTube and the PGA TOUR. Tune in across all of the creator's channels to see content from the meetup.

    Who is playing in the Creator Classic at East Lake?

    Meet the 12 superstars of the golf media landscape who will take to the back nine of East Lake for this year's final Creator Classic:

    Luke Kwon

    • Forty-six career starts in PGA TOUR-sanctioned competition, including a 2019 win on PGA TOUR China
    • Winner of inaugural 2024 Creator Classic at East Lake
    • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LukeKwonGolf

    Tisha Alyn

    Sabrina Andolpho

    • CEO Golf Girl Games, former collegiate golfer at Barry University
    • Second at Creator Classic at Philly Cricket in team with Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh
    • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@golfgirlgames

    Gabby Golf Girl

    • Aka: Gabriella DeGasperis, 17-year-old golf social media trailblazer
    • T6 at Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, 10th at 2024 Creator Classic at East Lake
    • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gabbygolfgirl

    Peter Finch

    Micah Morris

    Chris Solomon

    Roger Steele

    • Golf ambassador, content creator, host of TGL
    • P2, four-way playoff loss at 2024 Creator Classic at East Lake, solo-fourth at Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass"
    • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roger_steele

    Garrett Clark

    Brad Dalke

    • Professional golfer and former collegiate golfer at the University of Oklahoma, three career PGA TOUR starts, U.S. Amateur runner-up
    • Winner, Creator Classic at Philly Cricket in team with Josh Richards, Erik Anders Lang
    • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GoodGood

    Sean Walsh

    • Good Good Golf member, 48 career PGA TOUR-sanctioned starts
    • P2, four-way playoff loss at 2024 Creator Classic at East Lake, second at Creator Classic at Philly Cricket in a team with Marques Brownlee, Sabrina Andolpho
    • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GoodGood

    Daniel Saloner

    • Aka: "Short Game King"
    • Earned a spot by winning the 2025 Creator Classic presented by YouTube Qualifier, held at East Lake on July 21. Watch here to see how he held off the field in a chip-off on the 18th hole.
    • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shortgameking

