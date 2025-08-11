PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Purse breakdown: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

Keegan Bradley’s winning highlights from 2024 BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley’s winning highlights from 2024 BMW Championship

    The PGA TOUR heads to Owings Mills, Maryland, this week for the second FedExCup Playoffs event, the BMW Championship. Caves Valley Golf Club is playing host, with $20 million up for grabs, and the top 30 in the standings after the final putt drops will advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship.

    See below for the full purse breakdown.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118.00%$3,600,000.00
    210.80%$2,160,000.00$1,760,000.00$1,503,333.33$1,335,000.00$1,218,000.00$1,130,833.33$1,060,714.29$1,003,125.00$953,888.89$910,500.00
    36.80%$1,360,000.00$1,175,000.00$1,060,000.00$982,500.00$925,000.00$877,500.00$837,857.14$803,125.00$771,666.67$742,500.00
    44.95%$990,000.00$910,000.00$856,666.67$816,250.00$781,000.00$750,833.33$723,571.43$698,125.00$673,888.89$650,600.00
    54.15%$830,000.00$790,000.00$758,333.33$728,750.00$703,000.00$679,166.67$656,428.57$634,375.00$612,888.89$591,800.00
    63.75%$750,000.00$722,500.00$695,000.00$671,250.00$649,000.00$627,500.00$606,428.57$585,750.00$565,333.33$547,000.00
    73.48%$695,000.00$667,500.00$645,000.00$623,750.00$603,000.00$582,500.00$562,285.71$542,250.00$524,444.44$508,200.00
    83.20%$640,000.00$620,000.00$600,000.00$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,166.67$520,428.57$503,125.00$487,444.44$472,900.00
    93.00%$600,000.00$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,200.00$500,500.00$483,571.43$468,375.00$454,333.33$441,100.00
    102.80%$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,250.00$480,600.00$464,166.67$449,571.43$436,125.00$423,444.44$411,300.00
    112.60%$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,333.33$460,750.00$445,000.00$431,166.67$418,428.57$406,375.00$394,777.78$383,500.00
    122.40%$480,000.00$460,500.00$441,000.00$426,250.00$413,400.00$401,500.00$390,142.86$379,125.00$368,333.33$357,700.00
    132.21%$441,000.00$421,500.00$408,333.33$396,750.00$385,800.00$375,166.67$364,714.29$354,375.00$344,111.11$334,200.00
    142.01%$402,000.00$392,000.00$382,000.00$372,000.00$362,000.00$352,000.00$342,000.00$332,000.00$322,333.33$313,000.00
    151.91%$382,000.00$372,000.00$362,000.00$352,000.00$342,000.00$332,000.00$322,000.00$312,375.00$303,111.11$294,100.00
    161.81%$362,000.00$352,000.00$342,000.00$332,000.00$322,000.00$312,000.00$302,428.57$293,250.00$284,333.33$275,600.00
    171.71%$342,000.00$332,000.00$322,000.00$312,000.00$302,000.00$292,500.00$283,428.57$274,625.00$266,000.00$257,500.00
    181.61%$322,000.00$312,000.00$302,000.00$292,000.00$282,600.00$273,666.67$265,000.00$256,500.00$248,111.11$240,700.00
    191.51%$302,000.00$292,000.00$282,000.00$272,750.00$264,000.00$255,500.00$247,142.86$238,875.00$231,666.67$225,200.00
    201.41%$282,000.00$272,000.00$263,000.00$254,500.00$246,200.00$238,000.00$229,857.14$222,875.00$216,666.67$211,000.00
    211.31%$262,000.00$253,500.00$245,333.33$237,250.00$229,200.00$221,166.67$214,428.57$208,500.00$203,111.11$198,100.00
    221.23%$245,000.00$237,000.00$229,000.00$221,000.00$213,000.00$206,500.00$200,857.14$195,750.00$191,000.00$186,500.00
    231.15%$229,000.00$221,000.00$213,000.00$205,000.00$198,800.00$193,500.00$188,714.29$184,250.00$180,000.00$175,900.00
    241.06%$213,000.00$205,000.00$197,000.00$191,250.00$186,400.00$182,000.00$177,857.14$173,875.00$170,000.00$166,200.00
    250.98%$197,000.00$189,000.00$184,000.00$179,750.00$175,800.00$172,000.00$168,285.71$164,625.00$161,000.00$157,600.00
    260.91%$181,000.00$177,500.00$174,000.00$170,500.00$167,000.00$163,500.00$160,000.00$156,500.00$153,222.22$150,100.00
    270.87%$174,000.00$170,500.00$167,000.00$163,500.00$160,000.00$156,500.00$153,000.00$149,750.00$146,666.67$143,700.00
    280.83%$167,000.00$163,500.00$160,000.00$156,500.00$153,000.00$149,500.00$146,285.71$143,250.00$140,333.33$137,500.00
    290.80%$160,000.00$156,500.00$153,000.00$149,500.00$146,000.00$142,833.33$139,857.14$137,000.00$134,222.22$131,600.00
    300.77%$153,000.00$149,500.00$146,000.00$142,500.00$139,400.00$136,500.00$133,714.29$131,000.00$128,444.44$126,000.00
    310.73%$146,000.00$142,500.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,200.00$130,500.00$127,857.14$125,375.00$123,000.00$120,700.00
    320.69%$139,000.00$135,500.00$132,666.67$130,000.00$127,400.00$124,833.33$122,428.57$120,125.00$117,888.89$115,700.00
    330.66%$132,000.00$129,500.00$127,000.00$124,500.00$122,000.00$119,666.67$117,428.57$115,250.00$113,111.11$111,000.00
    340.64%$127,000.00$124,500.00$122,000.00$119,500.00$117,200.00$115,000.00$112,857.14$110,750.00$108,666.67$106,600.00
    350.61%$122,000.00$119,500.00$117,000.00$114,750.00$112,600.00$110,500.00$108,428.57$106,375.00$104,333.33$102,300.00
    360.58%$117,000.00$114,500.00$112,333.33$110,250.00$108,200.00$106,166.67$104,142.86$102,125.00$100,111.11$98,100.00
    370.56%$112,000.00$110,000.00$108,000.00$106,000.00$104,000.00$102,000.00$100,000.00$98,000.00$96,000.00$94,000.00
    380.54%$108,000.00$106,000.00$104,000.00$102,000.00$100,000.00$98,000.00$96,000.00$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00
    390.52%$104,000.00$102,000.00$100,000.00$98,000.00$96,000.00$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,200.00
    400.50%$100,000.00$98,000.00$96,000.00$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,222.22$82,600.00
    410.48%$96,000.00$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,250.00$80,666.67$79,200.00
    420.46%$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,285.71$78,750.00$77,333.33
    430.44%$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,333.33$76,857.14$75,500.00
    440.42%$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,400.00$75,000.00$73,714.29
    450.40%$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,500.00$73,200.00$72,000.00
    460.38%$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,666.67$71,500.00$70,400.00
    470.36%$72,000.00$71,000.00$70,000.00$69,000.00
    480.35%$70,000.00$69,000.00$68,000.00
    490.34%$68,000.00$67,000.00
    500.33%$66,000.00

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW