Purse breakdown: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley’s winning highlights from 2024 BMW Championship
The PGA TOUR heads to Owings Mills, Maryland, this week for the second FedExCup Playoffs event, the BMW Championship. Caves Valley Golf Club is playing host, with $20 million up for grabs, and the top 30 in the standings after the final putt drops will advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship.
See below for the full purse breakdown.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18.00%
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|10.80%
|$2,160,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,503,333.33
|$1,335,000.00
|$1,218,000.00
|$1,130,833.33
|$1,060,714.29
|$1,003,125.00
|$953,888.89
|$910,500.00
|3
|6.80%
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,175,000.00
|$1,060,000.00
|$982,500.00
|$925,000.00
|$877,500.00
|$837,857.14
|$803,125.00
|$771,666.67
|$742,500.00
|4
|4.95%
|$990,000.00
|$910,000.00
|$856,666.67
|$816,250.00
|$781,000.00
|$750,833.33
|$723,571.43
|$698,125.00
|$673,888.89
|$650,600.00
|5
|4.15%
|$830,000.00
|$790,000.00
|$758,333.33
|$728,750.00
|$703,000.00
|$679,166.67
|$656,428.57
|$634,375.00
|$612,888.89
|$591,800.00
|6
|3.75%
|$750,000.00
|$722,500.00
|$695,000.00
|$671,250.00
|$649,000.00
|$627,500.00
|$606,428.57
|$585,750.00
|$565,333.33
|$547,000.00
|7
|3.48%
|$695,000.00
|$667,500.00
|$645,000.00
|$623,750.00
|$603,000.00
|$582,500.00
|$562,285.71
|$542,250.00
|$524,444.44
|$508,200.00
|8
|3.20%
|$640,000.00
|$620,000.00
|$600,000.00
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,166.67
|$520,428.57
|$503,125.00
|$487,444.44
|$472,900.00
|9
|3.00%
|$600,000.00
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,200.00
|$500,500.00
|$483,571.43
|$468,375.00
|$454,333.33
|$441,100.00
|10
|2.80%
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,250.00
|$480,600.00
|$464,166.67
|$449,571.43
|$436,125.00
|$423,444.44
|$411,300.00
|11
|2.60%
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,333.33
|$460,750.00
|$445,000.00
|$431,166.67
|$418,428.57
|$406,375.00
|$394,777.78
|$383,500.00
|12
|2.40%
|$480,000.00
|$460,500.00
|$441,000.00
|$426,250.00
|$413,400.00
|$401,500.00
|$390,142.86
|$379,125.00
|$368,333.33
|$357,700.00
|13
|2.21%
|$441,000.00
|$421,500.00
|$408,333.33
|$396,750.00
|$385,800.00
|$375,166.67
|$364,714.29
|$354,375.00
|$344,111.11
|$334,200.00
|14
|2.01%
|$402,000.00
|$392,000.00
|$382,000.00
|$372,000.00
|$362,000.00
|$352,000.00
|$342,000.00
|$332,000.00
|$322,333.33
|$313,000.00
|15
|1.91%
|$382,000.00
|$372,000.00
|$362,000.00
|$352,000.00
|$342,000.00
|$332,000.00
|$322,000.00
|$312,375.00
|$303,111.11
|$294,100.00
|16
|1.81%
|$362,000.00
|$352,000.00
|$342,000.00
|$332,000.00
|$322,000.00
|$312,000.00
|$302,428.57
|$293,250.00
|$284,333.33
|$275,600.00
|17
|1.71%
|$342,000.00
|$332,000.00
|$322,000.00
|$312,000.00
|$302,000.00
|$292,500.00
|$283,428.57
|$274,625.00
|$266,000.00
|$257,500.00
|18
|1.61%
|$322,000.00
|$312,000.00
|$302,000.00
|$292,000.00
|$282,600.00
|$273,666.67
|$265,000.00
|$256,500.00
|$248,111.11
|$240,700.00
|19
|1.51%
|$302,000.00
|$292,000.00
|$282,000.00
|$272,750.00
|$264,000.00
|$255,500.00
|$247,142.86
|$238,875.00
|$231,666.67
|$225,200.00
|20
|1.41%
|$282,000.00
|$272,000.00
|$263,000.00
|$254,500.00
|$246,200.00
|$238,000.00
|$229,857.14
|$222,875.00
|$216,666.67
|$211,000.00
|21
|1.31%
|$262,000.00
|$253,500.00
|$245,333.33
|$237,250.00
|$229,200.00
|$221,166.67
|$214,428.57
|$208,500.00
|$203,111.11
|$198,100.00
|22
|1.23%
|$245,000.00
|$237,000.00
|$229,000.00
|$221,000.00
|$213,000.00
|$206,500.00
|$200,857.14
|$195,750.00
|$191,000.00
|$186,500.00
|23
|1.15%
|$229,000.00
|$221,000.00
|$213,000.00
|$205,000.00
|$198,800.00
|$193,500.00
|$188,714.29
|$184,250.00
|$180,000.00
|$175,900.00
|24
|1.06%
|$213,000.00
|$205,000.00
|$197,000.00
|$191,250.00
|$186,400.00
|$182,000.00
|$177,857.14
|$173,875.00
|$170,000.00
|$166,200.00
|25
|0.98%
|$197,000.00
|$189,000.00
|$184,000.00
|$179,750.00
|$175,800.00
|$172,000.00
|$168,285.71
|$164,625.00
|$161,000.00
|$157,600.00
|26
|0.91%
|$181,000.00
|$177,500.00
|$174,000.00
|$170,500.00
|$167,000.00
|$163,500.00
|$160,000.00
|$156,500.00
|$153,222.22
|$150,100.00
|27
|0.87%
|$174,000.00
|$170,500.00
|$167,000.00
|$163,500.00
|$160,000.00
|$156,500.00
|$153,000.00
|$149,750.00
|$146,666.67
|$143,700.00
|28
|0.83%
|$167,000.00
|$163,500.00
|$160,000.00
|$156,500.00
|$153,000.00
|$149,500.00
|$146,285.71
|$143,250.00
|$140,333.33
|$137,500.00
|29
|0.80%
|$160,000.00
|$156,500.00
|$153,000.00
|$149,500.00
|$146,000.00
|$142,833.33
|$139,857.14
|$137,000.00
|$134,222.22
|$131,600.00
|30
|0.77%
|$153,000.00
|$149,500.00
|$146,000.00
|$142,500.00
|$139,400.00
|$136,500.00
|$133,714.29
|$131,000.00
|$128,444.44
|$126,000.00
|31
|0.73%
|$146,000.00
|$142,500.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,200.00
|$130,500.00
|$127,857.14
|$125,375.00
|$123,000.00
|$120,700.00
|32
|0.69%
|$139,000.00
|$135,500.00
|$132,666.67
|$130,000.00
|$127,400.00
|$124,833.33
|$122,428.57
|$120,125.00
|$117,888.89
|$115,700.00
|33
|0.66%
|$132,000.00
|$129,500.00
|$127,000.00
|$124,500.00
|$122,000.00
|$119,666.67
|$117,428.57
|$115,250.00
|$113,111.11
|$111,000.00
|34
|0.64%
|$127,000.00
|$124,500.00
|$122,000.00
|$119,500.00
|$117,200.00
|$115,000.00
|$112,857.14
|$110,750.00
|$108,666.67
|$106,600.00
|35
|0.61%
|$122,000.00
|$119,500.00
|$117,000.00
|$114,750.00
|$112,600.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,428.57
|$106,375.00
|$104,333.33
|$102,300.00
|36
|0.58%
|$117,000.00
|$114,500.00
|$112,333.33
|$110,250.00
|$108,200.00
|$106,166.67
|$104,142.86
|$102,125.00
|$100,111.11
|$98,100.00
|37
|0.56%
|$112,000.00
|$110,000.00
|$108,000.00
|$106,000.00
|$104,000.00
|$102,000.00
|$100,000.00
|$98,000.00
|$96,000.00
|$94,000.00
|38
|0.54%
|$108,000.00
|$106,000.00
|$104,000.00
|$102,000.00
|$100,000.00
|$98,000.00
|$96,000.00
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|39
|0.52%
|$104,000.00
|$102,000.00
|$100,000.00
|$98,000.00
|$96,000.00
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,200.00
|40
|0.50%
|$100,000.00
|$98,000.00
|$96,000.00
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,222.22
|$82,600.00
|41
|0.48%
|$96,000.00
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,250.00
|$80,666.67
|$79,200.00
|42
|0.46%
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,285.71
|$78,750.00
|$77,333.33
|43
|0.44%
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,333.33
|$76,857.14
|$75,500.00
|44
|0.42%
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,400.00
|$75,000.00
|$73,714.29
|45
|0.40%
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,500.00
|$73,200.00
|$72,000.00
|46
|0.38%
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,666.67
|$71,500.00
|$70,400.00
|47
|0.36%
|$72,000.00
|$71,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$69,000.00
|48
|0.35%
|$70,000.00
|$69,000.00
|$68,000.00
|49
|0.34%
|$68,000.00
|$67,000.00
|50
|0.33%
|$66,000.00
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.