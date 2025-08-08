Collin Morikawa's self-confidence remains intact as he moves into contention in Memphis
3 Min Read
Collin Morikawa stays hot with the putter for birdie at FedEx St. Jude
Written by Sean Martin
MEMPHIS – Collin Morikawa said his self-belief didn’t waver, even when the shots weren’t flying the way he wanted. That confidence has helped him return to contention just weeks after arguably the worst stretch of his career.
Morikawa is in second place at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, following his first-round 66 with a Friday 65. One of the TOUR’s pre-eminent ballstrikers was in the top five in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Approach-the-Green. His second round included a hole-out from 127 yards for eagle on the par-4 ninth. He also had three birdies Friday, and has just one bogey in his two rounds this week.
“The self-belief when I tee it up is always there. It's just a hard game,” Morikawa said Friday. “Every day you don't know what to expect. You don't know what you're going to get.”
Morikawa said his body felt a little stiff during his second round, but it helped him play the controlled version of golf that he is known for. Even more importantly, he was seeing the left-to-right ball flight that is his trademark. On the course, he was rehearsing his takeaway to fight his tendency to get the club too far outside his hands at the start of his swing.
“Just kind of swing smooth, and that's my game,” he said. “That's what I've been working on, to be able to hit those smooth cuts, and it's nice to see those over the first two days.”
Collin Morikawa gets to 9-under with birdie at FedEx St. Jude
Morikawa arrived in Memphis after arguably the worst stretch of his professional career. He was a combined 11 over par at the Genesis Scottish Open (68-76, +4) and The Open (75-74, +7). It was the highest score of his career, in relation to par, in consecutive events.
It was also the second time in his career that he shot three consecutive rounds of 74 or higher, as well.
His missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open was his first in an individual event since the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024. When he shot 75-74 at The Open, it was the first time in three years that he missed consecutive cuts in individual events, and just the third time in his career. He missed the two cuts by a combined 11 shots.
It was enough for Morikawa to post on Instagram about his struggles. He shared three photos of himself alone at Royal Portrush, the final one showing him staring off into the Atlantic Ocean from atop the cliffs that line part of the course.
“Sometimes you feel like you’re out there alone,” the caption read, “but I know I’ve got the best team and family behind me.
“Just a little bump in the road the past couple months. Time to reset these 2 weeks off and get the mind/body where it needs to be. Let’s make a big push in the playoffs.”
He’s off to a strong start in that pursuit. Morikawa, who’s qualified for the TOUR Championship in all five of his full seasons on TOUR, is 19th in this season’s FedExCup standings, needing two solid weeks to ensure a return to East Lake. His first win in nearly two years is also a possibility.