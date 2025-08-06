Prioritizing rest over practice, Scottie Scheffler arrives in Memphis ready to defend FedExCup title
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Scottie Scheffler’s two-week break from the PGA TOUR included much more rest – and much less practice – than normal.
There was a bit of glitz and glamor – Scheffler attended the premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2" in New York City, the much-anticipated comedy sequel in which Scheffler made a delightful cameo in, along with an appearance on NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
There was plenty of celebration time, too – Scheffler soaked in his Open Championship victory with friends back in Dallas, drinking out of the claret jug, taking the trophy on a tour around Royal Oaks and using it as a bargaining chip to bring his son Bennett into the adults-only grill at the club.
“I think you've got to be 19 to get in there,” Scheffler said Wednesday ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, “but I figured if we bring in a couple major championship trophies with us, they'll let the rules slide on that one.”
Scheffler’s season is already a success, thanks in large part to those two trophies from the PGA Championship and The Open, though he will be looking to add to that over the next three weeks. For that quest, the rest was much needed.
“Making sure I'm rested, ready to play,” Scheffler said. “My game is in a good spot, and I feel like some extra practice at this point in the year can almost be detrimental in terms of just physical and mental fatigue.”
Scheffler has considerations that most players envy, mainly that his high level golf frequently puts him contention so often that it can be particularly draining mentally. Sure, a full season is a grind on all players, but when most of those weeks are spent with 72 holes of stress-inducing, high stakes moments, it can be especially tiring. Scheffler is no stranger to that at this point, currently the favorite to win a fourth straight Player of the Year Award, nor is he garnering any sympathy, but that’s the reality for the world No. 1. Right now, practice isn’t the most important thing – which didn’t always compute with the ultra-competitive Scheffler.
“That's something that I've learned to manage as my career has gone on,” Scheffler said.
In front of Scheffler is a chance to fully stamp the 2025 season. Rory McIlroy has the moment of the year with his Masters victory, and with a run of his own this FedExCup Playoffs could challenge Scheffler as the dominant storyline from the season, but Scheffler could unequivocally steal that thunder with another prolific run through the postseason.
Scheffler got the TOUR Championship monkey off his back last year, winning the event after beginning the tournament with a lead for the third straight season because of the Starting Strokes format. This year, Scheffler will gain no such advantage with the elimination of the format, though it’s likely he will arrive at East Lake at the top of the standings again. No player in the field at the FedEx St. Jude can pass Scheffler in the FedExCup, and Scheffler will only grow his lead over No. 2 McIlroy, the lone player not in the field in Memphis, Tennessee.
The last time we saw Scheffler, he won dominantly at Royal Portrush, sucking the life out of the Northern Ireland crowd as he turned Sunday into a snoozer. Scheffler’s winning margin at The Open Championship settled at four strokes, but that was the closest it got on the back nine. Scheffler, after a slow start to the year, has won four times since May and hasn’t finished worse than T8 since THE PLAYERS Championship. He’s maintained his position as the TOUR’s best iron player and driver, ranking first in both Strokes Gained categories. New this year, though, has been his putting, which has transformed from a deficiency to a weapon. Scheffler ranks 20th in putting this season, by far the best mark of his career.
That’s a recipe for dominance. Scheffler has shown it through the second half of the year – and after a quick break – he’s ready to maintain it for the final three weeks of the season and end another triumphant year with a bang.