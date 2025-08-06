Prioritizing rest over practice, Scottie Scheffler arrives in Memphis ready to defend FedExCup title

The last time we saw Scheffler, he won dominantly at Royal Portrush, sucking the life out of the Northern Ireland crowd as he turned Sunday into a snoozer. Scheffler’s winning margin at The Open Championship settled at four strokes, but that was the closest it got on the back nine. Scheffler, after a slow start to the year, has won four times since May and hasn’t finished worse than T8 since THE PLAYERS Championship. He’s maintained his position as the TOUR’s best iron player and driver, ranking first in both Strokes Gained categories. New this year, though, has been his putting, which has transformed from a deficiency to a weapon. Scheffler ranks 20th in putting this season, by far the best mark of his career.