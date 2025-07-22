PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

PGA TOUR stars hit red carpet for Netflix's 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere at Lincoln Center

2 Min Read

Latest

TOUR stars hit red carpet for Netflix's 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere

TOUR stars hit red carpet for Netflix's 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere

Golf icons, Hollywood A-listers unite to celebrate long-anticipated sequel

    Written by Staff

    Netflix rolled out the red carpet Monday evening for the highly anticipated premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2" at Lincoln Center in New York City. A collision of Hollywood glamour and sports star power, including PGA TOUR stars, cast members, athletes and A-list celebrities alike gathered to celebrate Adam Sandler’s long-awaited return as one of his most beloved characters.

    "Everybody knows what the Happy Gilmore swing is," Scottie Scheffler said at the debut, fresh off his second major title of the year at The Open Championship. "Everybody tries to enact it when they’re young. It’s a part of golf culture for sure."

    Sandler was joined by an all-star cast including Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Kevin Nealon, Dennis Dugan and Haley Joel Osment, along with surprise cameos from golf legends John Daly, Lee Trevino, Jim Furyk, and current TOUR stars including Scheffler, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris. Social media personalities Paige Spiranac and Alix Earle also attended the premiere, cementing the film’s crossover appeal.

    The fun didn't stop there, with Scheffler also surprising Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with the claret jug.


    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) Alayna Finau and Tony Finau attend the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) Alayna Finau and Tony Finau attend the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

    Scottie Scheffler joins Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with the claret jug. (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

    Scottie Scheffler joins Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with the claret jug. (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Will Zalatoris (L) attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Will Zalatoris (L) attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) John Daly and Adam Sandler attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) John Daly and Adam Sandler attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Jimmy Fallon attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Jimmy Fallon attends the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver attend the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver attend the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)


    “It feels surreal, to be honest," Finau shared on his participation in the sequel. "I think 'Happy Gilmore' is one of the greatest comedies of all time. To be a part of the sequel, it’s not even a dream come true because I didn’t even dream that something like this could happen. So it’s pretty special."

    The original "Happy Gilmore," released in 1996, has long been regarded as a cultural touchstone, blending cheeky humor with a genuine love for golf’s quirks. Nearly three decades later, the sequel is poised to introduce a new generation to Happy’s infamous swing, his unforgettable rival Shooter McGavin (played by McDonald), and the lovable, chaotic energy that made the first film iconic. With Sandler once again donning the hockey jersey, cameos from real-life golf legends, and a fresh infusion of comedic talent, "Happy Gilmore 2" promises to be equal parts nostalgic and refreshingly new.


    Preview 'Happy Gilmore 2'

    Preview 'Happy Gilmore 2'


    "Happy Gilmore 2" will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 25.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 18, 2025

    Morikawa, Cantlay headline big names to miss Open cut, both finish 2025 without a major top-10

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 18, 2025

    Can anyone stop dominant Scheffler?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 22, 2025

    3M Open: How to follow all the action from TPC Twin Cities

    Latest
    R1
    Groupings Official

    3M Open

    USA
    N. Lashley
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    USA
    V. Whaley
    USA
    K. Kisner
    USA
    Car. Young
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    ENG
    D. Willett
    SWE
    A. Noren
    USA
    H. Higgs
    USA
    C. Champ
    USA
    L. Griffin
    USA
    G. Sigg
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    USA
    S. Stevens
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW