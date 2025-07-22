PGA TOUR stars hit red carpet for Netflix's 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere at Lincoln Center

The original "Happy Gilmore," released in 1996, has long been regarded as a cultural touchstone, blending cheeky humor with a genuine love for golf’s quirks. Nearly three decades later, the sequel is poised to introduce a new generation to Happy’s infamous swing, his unforgettable rival Shooter McGavin (played by McDonald), and the lovable, chaotic energy that made the first film iconic. With Sandler once again donning the hockey jersey, cameos from real-life golf legends, and a fresh infusion of comedic talent, "Happy Gilmore 2" promises to be equal parts nostalgic and refreshingly new.