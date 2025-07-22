PGA TOUR stars hit red carpet for Netflix's 'Happy Gilmore 2' premiere at Lincoln Center
Golf icons, Hollywood A-listers unite to celebrate long-anticipated sequel
Netflix rolled out the red carpet Monday evening for the highly anticipated premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2" at Lincoln Center in New York City. A collision of Hollywood glamour and sports star power, including PGA TOUR stars, cast members, athletes and A-list celebrities alike gathered to celebrate Adam Sandler’s long-awaited return as one of his most beloved characters.
"Everybody knows what the Happy Gilmore swing is," Scottie Scheffler said at the debut, fresh off his second major title of the year at The Open Championship. "Everybody tries to enact it when they’re young. It’s a part of golf culture for sure."
Sandler was joined by an all-star cast including Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Kevin Nealon, Dennis Dugan and Haley Joel Osment, along with surprise cameos from golf legends John Daly, Lee Trevino, Jim Furyk, and current TOUR stars including Scheffler, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris. Social media personalities Paige Spiranac and Alix Earle also attended the premiere, cementing the film’s crossover appeal.
The fun didn't stop there, with Scheffler also surprising Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with the claret jug.
“It feels surreal, to be honest," Finau shared on his participation in the sequel. "I think 'Happy Gilmore' is one of the greatest comedies of all time. To be a part of the sequel, it’s not even a dream come true because I didn’t even dream that something like this could happen. So it’s pretty special."
The original "Happy Gilmore," released in 1996, has long been regarded as a cultural touchstone, blending cheeky humor with a genuine love for golf’s quirks. Nearly three decades later, the sequel is poised to introduce a new generation to Happy’s infamous swing, his unforgettable rival Shooter McGavin (played by McDonald), and the lovable, chaotic energy that made the first film iconic. With Sandler once again donning the hockey jersey, cameos from real-life golf legends, and a fresh infusion of comedic talent, "Happy Gilmore 2" promises to be equal parts nostalgic and refreshingly new.
"Happy Gilmore 2" will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 25.