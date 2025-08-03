29M AGO
Inside the field: See who's inside FedExCup top 70 heading to FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Inside Scottie Scheffler's unrelenting competitive spirit
Written by Staff
The FedExCup Playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, held in Memphis, Tennessee, at TPC Southwind. The top 70 in the FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Regular Season finale at the Wyndham Championship qualify for the first Playoffs event.
Scroll below for the field list:
Top 70 in the FedExCup standings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sepp Straka
- Russell Henley
- Justin Thomas
- Ben Griffin
- Harris English
- J.J. Spaun
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- Corey Conners
- Ludvig Åberg
- Robert MacIntyre
- Cameron Young
- Shane Lowry
- Nick Taylor
- Collin Morikawa
- Brian Harman
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Chris Gotterup
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
- Justin Rose
- Viktor Hovland
- Lucas Glover
- Sam Stevens
- Sungjae Im
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Fox
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Brian Campbell
- Thomas Detry
- Michael Kim
- Jason Day
- Taylor Pendrith
- Denny McCarthy
- Tom Hoge
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Xander Schauffele
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Harry Hall
- Akshay Bhatia
- Si Woo Kim
- Jake Knapp
- Jordan Spieth
- Wyndham Clark
- Min Woo Lee
- J.T. Poston
- Kurt Kitayama
- Bud Cauley
- Joe Highsmith
- Aaron Rai
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Max Greyserman
- Stephan Jaeger
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tony Finau
- Chris Kirk
- Nico Echavarria
- Patrick Rodgers
- Rickie Fowler
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Yu
- Emiliano Grillo
- Erik van Rooyen
- Cam Davis
- Matti Schmid