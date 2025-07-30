PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

The Five: Which top players are still fighting for FedExCup Playoffs spots?

5 Min Read

Need to Know

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    The Wyndham Championship has carved out a critical role in the PGA TOUR schedule, now serving as the last opportunity for players to play themselves into the FedExCup Playoffs.

    Only the top 70 in the FedExCup after this week will move on for the three-event postseason, while the rest of the TOUR membership will be forced to take a month off and await their fate in the FedExCup Fall.

    This year’s FedExCup Playoffs bubble includes several surprising names that many assumed were a shoo-in for the top 70 at the year’s start. But that’s the beauty of pro golf: Nothing is guaranteed, and now several big names will need to go out and earn their way in with strong performances at Sedgefield Country Club.

    So ahead of the final event of the Regular Season, here are the top players still trying to fight their way into the FedExCup Playoffs.

    Adam Scott

    FedExCup position: 85th
    Minimum finish needed to make the FedExCup Playoffs: Two-way tie for third

    Adam Scott has only missed the FedExCup Playoffs once since its inception in 2007. The Australian will need quite a week to keep that record alive.

    Scott, at 85th in the FedExCup, needs at least a two-way tie for third or better if he hopes to vault himself into the top 70. That’s doable for someone of Scott’s talent and stature, but it would take a performance not yet seen from him this season. Scott has zero top 10s in 16 starts. His best finish at T12 at the U.S. Open, which could have been so much better if not for a final round 79 while playing in the last pairing.

    Scott, 45, played the 3M Open for the first time in his career last year, chasing that top 70, but amassed just a meager six FedExCup points with a T53 finish. He does have a notable history at the Wyndham Championship. He lost in a playoff in 2021 and finished in a tie for seventh in his last appearance in 2023.


    Tom Kim

    FedExCup position: 89th
    Minimum finish needed to make the FedExCup Playoffs: Solo third

    Tom Kim doesn’t have as long a FedExCup Playoffs history as Scott’s, but he’s in a similar position: on the outside looking in.

    Kim’s 2025 struggles mark the first extended lull in the 23-year-old, three-time TOUR winner’s early career. Implementing a stricter workout and diet routine to begin the year did wonders for his fitness, but he’s spent much of the year trying to acclimate his swing to his new body, mostly unsuccessfully. That led him to part with his swing coach, Sam Cyr, and his caddie, Paul Tesori.

    Kim can erase a lot of that uncertainty with a stellar week at Sedgefield Country Club, where he has plenty of confidence. Kim, in his only appearance at the tournament, won the 2022 Wyndham Championship to get into the postseason, after amassing enough FedExCup points to earn Special Temporary Membership up to that point. He doesn’t need to win, but he needs to get close if he hopes to make the Playoffs. At 89th in the FedExCup, Kim has to finish in solo third, or better, to have a chance to qualify. Kim has just one top 10 this season – a T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.


    Max Homa

    FedExCup position: 106th
    Minimum finish needed to make the FedExCup Playoffs: Two-way tie for second

    Max Homa’s PGA TOUR membership is secure through 2028, so while his FedExCup ranking has him in a territory that most would be hoping just to keep their card, Homa can be aggressive in pursuing the FedExCup Playoffs.

    It will require Homa’s best performance of the season – a two-way tie for second or better – but there are signs that the American’s game is rounding into form at the right time. Homa finished fifth at the John Deere Classic earlier this month and had a solid opening two rounds at the 3M Open before fizzling out on the weekend.

    Homa’s experience at the Wyndham Championship is limited (two missed cuts in two appearances) and largely unhelpful (hasn’t played the event since 2017), so he will have to manufacture some good vibes around Sedgefield Country Club if he hopes to claw his way back from a disastrous start to the year.


    Keith Mitchell

    FedExCup position: 72nd
    Minimum finish needed to make the FedExCup Playoffs: Solo 58th

    Keith Mitchell’s mission is much easier than the first few names on this list.

    It may require a reverse in recent form, though. Mitchell was as high as 47th in the FedExCup just two months ago, but has slowly fallen outside of the bubble, missing three cuts and amassing just one top 30 in his last seven starts.

    Luckily, Mitchell might not even need that to sneak his way in. At 72nd in the FedExCup, Mitchell needs a minimum finish of solo 58th to have a chance to qualify for the Playoffs. Mitchell’s done that in four of his five appearances at the Wyndham Championship and is coming off a career-best T12 at the tournament last year.

    Nicolai Højgaard

    FedExCup position: 71st
    Minimum finish needed to make the FedExCup Playoffs: Solo 63rd

    Nicolai Højgaard’s year has been the definition of feast or famine.

    In 14 starts, Højgaard has finished runner-up once (Zurich Classic of New Orleans), tied for fourth (Genesis Scottish Open) and eighth (Mexico Open at VidantaWorld), yet is still outside the top 70. Why? He’s missed five cuts and has just three other finishes inside the top 35.

    But at the Wyndham Championship, Højgaard just needs a steady week to play himself into the Playoffs. Because at 71st in the FedExCup, Højgaard only needs to move up one spot. He will need to finish at least solo 63rd to have a chance. He’s done that in nine of his 14 starts this season.

