The Five: Which top players are still fighting for FedExCup Playoffs spots?

Kim can erase a lot of that uncertainty with a stellar week at Sedgefield Country Club, where he has plenty of confidence. Kim, in his only appearance at the tournament, won the 2022 Wyndham Championship to get into the postseason, after amassing enough FedExCup points to earn Special Temporary Membership up to that point. He doesn’t need to win, but he needs to get close if he hopes to make the Playoffs. At 89th in the FedExCup, Kim has to finish in solo third, or better, to have a chance to qualify. Kim has just one top 10 this season – a T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.